A copycat city

I have to agree with the letter in Saturday’s paper about the roundabouts. The mayor and city council only thought about them when Lincoln decided to build them. Same as the project for the mall and sports complex. This city is turning out to be the city that copies what other cities do.

And Gov. Jim Pillen and Legislature, wanting to give more tax breaks for corporations and top 1%, same as the rest of the Republicans. They have managed again not think about the middle and lower class without bringing in tax breaks for the rich.

Gary Dixon

Grand Island

Support postpartum care

I am writing to urge the Legislature to please support LB 419. This bill extends Medicaid postpartum care for new mothers from two to 12 months and is critical for both new mothers and their families.

Often serious health complications, some even life threatening, can occur for several months after giving birth. This bill would not only extend postpartum Medicaid coverage to 12 months but would align the mother’s coverage with that of her baby, as infants born with Medicaid benefits are guaranteed coverage through the first year of life. Simply stated, the passage of this bill just makes sense.

Support of LB 419 is widespread as evidenced by several state senators as co-sponsors. As a mother, grandmother and retired health professional, I respectfully urge the Legislature to expedite the passage of this very important piece of legislation.

Jill Duis

Odell

Grounded in Faith

We are happy to move into the next phase of the Grounded in Faith campaign for Grand Island Central Catholic. Last week’s launch of the public phase of our campaign coincided with Catholic Schools Week.

Having raised over $8 million in just a few short months, it just makes great sense to now invite all who value Catholic education to participate in the campaign. We want to take time to recognize not only the continued success of our middle and high schools, but the great achievement to date of expanding our mission of education to an elementary school, beginning with this capital campaign. We are deeply grateful for the confidence and faith that our supporters have shown in our Catholic school leaders, teachers and families during the initial stages of the campaign. We were confident that our donors would react positively to this project – they are always there for us. However, the reaction has exceeded our expectations and we are truly grateful.

During the silent phase, we received gifts and pledges from approximately 240 supporters totaling $8 million. When we have visited with donors we continue to hear ‘It’s about time’ and those folks are more than happy to do what they can financially to see it happen.

Now we are inviting alumni, businesses, and parents – past and current – to offer campaign support. We still have work to do to reach our goals. We need enough for the building costs and to begin an endowment fund in honor of Bishop James Golka, a Grand Island Central Catholic graduate who gave so much to the school and the community during his 27-year assignment in the Diocese of Grand Island.

We hope our success so far will encourage others to do what they can for this project to reach its goal.

Jolene M. Wojcik, executive director, CC Development Foundation

Jordan Engle, principal and superintendent, GICC Schools

Jeans at work

The Nebraska Supreme Court recently decided a workplace dress code fight over jeans. At hazard to my dignity, I ask why in the world is such a high and mighty court dealing with such a picayune matter?

The answer came to me in a book of American legal history. American courts give themselves “power to answer any conceivable question which any conceivable litigant might choose to ask,” including questions which “lie well beyond the limits of judicial competence.”

A representative panel of working people might just as well have decided the jeans issue, or perhaps even a level-headed 13-year-old girl.

The answer to why courts always want to be the “final decider,” as George W. Bush called himself, comes in the legal practice of kings. Who wouldn’t want such power if the people allowed it?

Before the migrating children of Israel decided how they were going to live, Moses sat down in judgment of everything. The people said “enough!” and designated lower levels of citizens to deal with all their squabbles.

Petitioning to Pharaoh, or to a panel of nine Pharaohs, is a miserable, costly and unnecessary way to do things, don’t you think?

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah