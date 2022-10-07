Letters to the Editor: Readers discuss Sherry Jones, ARPA funds, dancing with the devil

Vote for Jones

Sherry Jones is the candidate for our District 6 Nebraska State Board of Education representative, the only one focused on quality education and achievement for all children, transparency of board actions and wise use of our tax dollars.

Sherry is a conservative who will bring a voice of truth to the board and appreciates your vote on Nov. 8.

Denise Lowry

Cairo

Crucial to use ARPA funds for digital radio system

Doug Brown addressed the Hall County Board of Commissioners during its last meeting. He told the board there is a critical need for a new radio communication system for first responders and associated parties like the airport. He stated the present system is like using a 20-year-old computer. The cost to upgrade is significant, he told the board, “But what better way to spend ARPA funds than for the safety of the citizens?” American Rescue Plan Act funds are federal dollars allocated to Hall County and the city.

Doug Brown cited several examples in which a new digital radio system is a critical need. Brown said, “It will save lives because in any accident or call for help all necessary parties will be able to hear the communication and respond without delay.” He went on to state that 48 counties and multiple cities have already made the change. Buffalo County has made the transition and would offer valuable assistance. He said we would not be leading the pack when over half of the counties have already converted to the digital system.

Sheriff Rick Conrad said that he was putting estimated costs together, which would include the sheriff’s, corrections and rural fire departments. The intent is to be sure all affected parties in Hall County are included. He said there may very well be sticker shock and wanted to state that upfront for the board. The new radios are not cheap, he said.

Pam Lancaster said the county has no place to go for this expenditure except the ARPA funds. Property tax dollars are necessary for everyday expenditures. Lancaster said, “If we are going to accomplish this within the time allotted for ARPA funds, we need to get started.” Since the city and county would work together on the infrastructure necessary to support these radios, the county will need to hear from the city regarding its time line. With the sheriff’s assistance, we will be ready when or if we make the decision.

In my opinion, it is crucial that we act now and use ARPA funds to move from the present radio system to the new digital system. We must support our law enforcement for the safety of our citizens. In addition, if we act now and use the ARPA funds available, it will not be necessary to use property tax later.

Gary Quandt

Hall County Board of Commissioners member

Grand Island

We’ve been dancing with the devil way too long

Robert Borer is a true warrior for our Constitution and is a “write-in” candidate for Nebraska governor. Please check him out. Look at his website. He is not a turncoat misrepresentative like Pillen.

Butch Hughes

Scotia

Vote out those raising taxes

Grand Island property owners recently got a pink card in the mail concerning a property tax increase due to the Grand Island Public School Board wanting more money. Renters don’t get off either. Your rent will go up to cover this.

I live in a 70-year-old house, and our taxes are going up at least $548 for me and my husband on fixed incomes, and GIPS is taking two-thirds of our property taxes.

A GIPS board meeting was set up for a vote. Taxpayers were told it would be a question and answer meeting to raise their concerns. Taxpayers asked questions and were told they would get a response on their private emails. We were repeatedly told to go to the GIPS website, which is not easy to navigate — that is, when it is up and running. I felt totally disrespected. Board members showed up, basically stared at the desk or the wall, voted and went home, voting unanimously to raise taxes.

The very next morning, Lisa Albers had a big article in the paper. She lists lots of numbers. A person can make the numbers say anything they want. I am talking about how these increases are going to affect people’s lives! Many in Grand Island are living paycheck to paycheck. Ways to cut the budget were not even considered even though taxpayers mentioned several. Albers stated in her article there are “many complicated nuances” in the budget. She implies the taxpayers who pay their salaries are not smart enough to understand and maybe fix this budget.

We have all had to cut back with inflation following COVID. Evidently that is too much work for them. GIPS wants to build up its cash reserves — so do I and most taxpayers.

GIPS owns several parcels of land not being used. Why not sell them? Why did we buy the Principal building? What is being done with the old Engleman land? Other ideas were mentioned, but the board did not hear us. It makes a person wonder how much their taxes were raised. Maybe we should also look at their salaries.

Taxpayers asked multiple media outlets to come to the meeting, but none were there. Don’t our voices deserve to be heard?

On election day, make your vote count. Know the names of the people spending your tax dollars, and vote them out.

Mary Lanfear

Grand Island

Secret ballot must be preserved

George Norris, the Father of our Nebraska Unicameral, worked to eliminate partisanship in the legislature because he believed that elected officials would stand on their own records. Nonpartisanship would allow lawmakers to base their actions on their own convictions and the needs of their districts rather than according to party dictates.

We know that the Unicameral is not nonpartisan in the truest sense of the word, but it also does not follow the dictates of a two party system, especially when it comes to the election of standing committee chairpersons. These positions are not awarded based on your seniority or majority party affiliation, but rather they are earned by a vote of the entire legislative body. Senators announce their intention to run and then reach out to each of their colleagues asking for their support. On the day of election, it is anyone’s race to win with selection by a secret ballot.

Now there is an attempt to take away the secret ballot and require senators to make their choice public. Make no mistake, this will totally undermine George Norris’ belief that votes should not be based on party dictates. It will bring pressure, tension and intimidation to vote for the party and not the person.

Never once in my time as a state senator was I asked by a constituent to vote for a particular committee candidate or to explain my vote after the selections were made. I was elected to serve as a committee chair as a Democrat. A vote based on earned respect and belief I would do the best job. This is not a matter of transparency as those promoting the idea want you to believe. It is a blatant attempt to undermine our nonpartisan Unicameral and take our government in the direction of cronyism and Washington politics.

Annette Dubas

Fullerton

Consider national debt when you vote this November

Something to consider when you go to vote. According to Google, the national debt topped $31 trillion this year. That is hard to comprehend, so I broke it down in terms I could relate to. There are 3,600 seconds in one hour, 86,400 seconds in a day and 31,536,00 seconds in a year. If one dollar equals one second, then the total debt equals 983,003 years — almost one million years. According to Google, the population of the U.S. is 332,403,650. That works out to $93,260 of debt for every man, women and child in the U.S.

This election is very important, and I urge everyone to vote this November. If you are not registered to vote, please get registered and turn out in November to vote. Voting is a sacred right that most people in the world don’t have. Many people died to protect our way of life over the years. We owe them respect for what they did, and we can do that by voting.

Michael Connelly

Spalding