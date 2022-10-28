Letters to the Editor: Readers discuss Sherry Jones, economic growth, Nebraska governor race

Jones vs. Helzer

So, I’ve been looking at the District 6 candidates for the Nebraska State Board of Education and it seems the choice is very clear.

One candidate only has more than eight years of teaching experience.

Sherry Jones has 35 years of teaching experience. She promotes improvement in academics in our Nebraska schools, proficiency in math, sciences and language. She’s concerned that too many of our young people are graduating from Nebraska schools without the basic knowledge needed to compete for jobs and advanced educational opportunities. As a former teacher herself, Sherry wants to protect our teachers from being forced to teach things which, in good conscience, many do not want to teach. And she feels that parents need a strong voice in their kid’s education.

It seems to me that Sherry Jones is the only candidate who really cares about our children’s future.

Jeff White

Grand Island

Vote Grand Island forward

Grand Island’s Economic Development Program has helped a lot of businesses decide to grow here in our community where we want people to invest. It has helped many businesses make the decision to be “here.” Our company has added over 100 jobs and significant square footage to the Grand Island area since we received LB840 assistance in 2008. It helped us make the decision to invest in our area and several other companies have made the same decision because of LB840.

Please join me in voting for the renewal of the Grand Island’s Economic Development Program on Nov. 8.

Jason Hornady

Grand Island

Investing in ourselves

If a community doesn’t invest in itself — in its growth, in its workforce, in its housing options, in its quality of life — then that community will invest in its own demise. Planning for smart growth is crucial for Grand Island.

The Economic Development Program, which is up for renewal on the ballot, is smart growth. I urge voters to vote FOR renewal of Grand Island’s Economic Development Program so we don’t become the only like-sized community in the country not funding a program to recruit and retain businesses and workforce. This is our best chance to keep Grand Island competitive. Vote FORward.

Jack Sheard

Grand Island

Mayfield the best choice

Tim Mayfield has my support and vote in this upcoming general election for Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education Ward B.

If you want a candidate elected who believes: 1.) in a strong public education system, 2.) the vast majority of public school teachers are doing their best to prepare all children for their future by providing a comprehensive education that is as unbiased as humanly possible, 3.) that public schools, while not perfect, strive every day to be better than the day before, 4.) and most importantly, that every child has value, purpose and deserves the opportunity for a quality education; then Mayfield deserves your vote.

Tim Mayfield is a deep, thoughtful, independent thinker. He views the complex challenges facing public schools in a unique way, allowing him to get to the root of the issues and offer effective solutions and guidance. He has children in the Grand Island Public School district and knows first hand how the district operates. He understands how public schools are funded by a very complex formula created by the state legislature. He will be an effective advocate for all children in our district, and work to make sure no taxpayer funds are diverted from public schools to private or parochial schools in any form.

This year more than ever, it’s important for voters to be informed on their choices for the local public schools board of education candidates. Determine for yourself who will best serve our students, teachers and all stakeholders. After you understand what Tim Mayfield stands for, I think you’ll join me in voting for him.

Bonnie Hinkle

Grand Island

No on Pillen, Blood

I am an 87-year-old woman who’s voted in every election since I was old enough. I voted at the polls on election day every time except once when I had to be out of town, then I went to our county courthouse and cast my ballot. I have never early voted and consider it a privilege to walk into the polling place and cast my ballot.

As I traveled several Nebraska highways this spring, I kept seeing huge signs for Jim Pillen. My thought was — WOW — someone really wants him to be elected by spending a huge amount. Actually, there were six people running for governor on the Republican ticket. The man really giving Pillen competition was Charles Herbster. When Herbster became a threat, Pillen and Ricketts’ ads claimed several women had come forward to accuse Herbster of improper touching. Only one woman gave her name, Nebraska Sen. Julie Slama.

Meanwhile, nasty TV ads were appearing with character assassination against Herbster and the clincher that he had been judging beauty contests all over the world.

It did not end with TV ads, mailings were coming in, sometimes two a day from the Pillen campaign. Friends were complaining and each new mailing had me seeing dollar signs into the millions.

I will not be voting for Pillen after Herbster’s character assassination and the fact he won’t debate Democrat candidate Carol Blood. I will also not vote for Blood. I have watched the Washington, D.C., Democrats doing their best to destroy our country and I’m sure she will vote with the other Democrats. Also after receiving her lengthy mailing, all I can see are taxpayer dollars being spent randomly if she’s elected.

When I go to the polls, I will be writing in the name Charles Herbster and filling in the circle/box before his name making sure it is counted.

I am asking each of you to think about who you will be voting for and why. This is a free country, although the voting machines make it very easy to manipulate votes.

Shirley Peterson

Atkinson