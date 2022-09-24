Letters to the Editor: Readers lament comics changes, support local candidates

Support Brown for mayor

After reading about the so called debate between Doug Brown and Mayor Roger Steele, I’ve made up my mind to throw my support behind Brown. From what I read, Steele just proved he’s out of touch with the community and chooses to ignore the problems Grand Island actually has, i.e., employment, police and teachers, not to mention, the clean up issues by stating it’s no different here than other cities.

My question, Mr. Steele, is why shouldn’t Grand Island strive to be better than say a Lincoln or Kearney or for that matter any of the other city in Nebraska. I really hope our next mayor can rally people behind him to get Grand Island back on track and focus on the real things we need, as I mentioned before, and not picking these stupid (my opinion) pet projects, like the obsession with roundabouts especially at 5 Points and on North Road. If the time and effort spent on those kinds of projects would have been spent towards finding a solution for our law enforcement, housing, education and employment shortages, just think where we would be now. Instead we are “just like many other cities.” I love Grand Island, always have, good or bad times, but to settle for being mediocre is just sad.

Robert Paup

Grand Island

The manufactured outrage machine hits Nebraska schools

The battle for control of public schools has become a divisive issue in many Nebraska communities. Organized groups, who claim to be “patriots,” wanting to protect Nebraska children, have taken up the cause of opposing everything from mask mandates (designed to protect children and educators) and certain books to CRT, CSE and SEL. Although legitimate parental concerns exist, much of the outrage aimed at our schools is manufactured. The motivations for stirring the pot go beyond merely informing parents, and the disinformation spread by these groups is damaging to educators, students and our communities alike. Look no further for evidence of the blatant lies these groups are willing to spread than to the film they promote called “The Mind Polluters.” Disguised as a documentary, this unfounded smear-job on educators is disgusting.

Driven by a deep concern for the future of Nebraska’s public schools, Danielle Helzer is running to represent our community on the State Board of Education. Danielle is the mother of children in public school and an experienced award-winning educator who has taught in rural, suburban and urban schools. Unlike some candidates, Danielle has not joined the mudslinging. She hasn’t accused teachers of being groomers and traffickers, she hasn’t called our schools indoctrination factories, and she hasn’t run her campaign on fear or what she’s against.

Instead, Danielle offers a positive message. She will fight to address the real issues of students struggling with behavioral, mental health and identity concerns, a critical shortage of professionally trained teachers, adequate funding for public schools, and efforts to censor school libraries and classroom course content. Danielle will support programs that address the needs of all students and help create an atmosphere where teachers are respected, not disparaged.

I’m voting for Danielle Helzer on Nov. 8. Please join me.

Janet Fox

Kearney

Not happy about puzzle changes

Changes to The Independent's puzzles has cost you my business. Being elderly, I need to keep sharp and the puzzles kept me sharp. I especially liked the ones — not on the comics page, it was way too easy — on Monday, Tuesday and sometimes Wednesday. I can get the L.A. Times puzzle on my computer, but it is not the same.

When my subscription is done, so am I. I’ve already given up Facebook and TV stinks. What’s left?

Barbara Arnold

Beaver Crossing

Unhappy with puzzle, comics changes

I have enjoyed the paper early and could work the two puzzles at breakfast and see the few comics that are good. That really flew out the window — no more decent crossword puzzles, just the LA one. Now are all of you doing the LA one? Took my choice away.

I spend almost $2,000 a year on daily papers; yours has been one that is always there when I get up. Have appreciated that, but I really dislike the changes, they are not for the betterment of the paper. You could lose subscribers from this.

Wihlma Price

Hastings

Reader unhappy with changes

I am very unhappy with recent changes in the paper. First, I always looked forward to Friday’s paper to read the “Seek the Lord” column — it was always inspiration. After I read it, I would pass it to a friend and she in turn would pass it to two of her daughters. (Ed. note — “Seek the Lord” continues to run on Fridays)

Secondly, I consider the comic page a disaster! The only things I read were: 1. Marmaduke, 2. Family Circus and 3. Frank and Ernest, now they’re gone. The third one I mailed to friends in Minnesota.

I don’t care for the puzzles either. Please consider changing back to the former format. Thank you.

Elizabeth Hunt

Albion