Letters to the Editor: Track champion discusses beef (it's what's for dinner), reader talks polka at Nebraska State Fair

Beef on school menus means strong students

Students in our country’s largest school district, New York City public schools, return to class this month and a major food group will be absent from their cafeteria meals every Monday and Friday — meat.

As a product of Nebraska public schools, I’m grateful our state recognizes the nutritional value animal protein provides growing children by keeping meat on school menus.

Growing up as the fifth generation on my family’s ranch, beef has been a lifetime staple of my diet since I was a young girl. Beef has provided my body with the nourishment required to win the Class D 3200M state championship as a student at the Nebraska state track and field meet.

It’s unfortunate that some kids are being denied access to this high-quality protein that fuels strong minds and bodies.

According to the most recent Dietary Guidelines for Americans, teens are falling short on key nutrients such as iron, B6 and B12 that are found in animal protein. These nutrient deficiencies are particularly concerning given the significant growth and development that happens during this life stage.

A peer-reviewed study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says iron deficiency is the world’s most common nutritional deficiency and it’s on the rise. Iron deficiency can affect cognition, memory, and motor development — potentially inhibiting students’ ability to learn and perform well.

Beef is a food source critical to reversing iron deficiency and it also provides essential nutrients like vitamins B6 and B12.

Thank you to Nebraska public schools for putting the health and development of kids first by continuing to keep meat on school lunch menus.

Natalie Jones

Stapleton

Move the polka bands at State Fair

The polka bands should be closer to the main entrance stage for a happy start to at the Nebraska State Fair. It would be more convenient for the elderly polka goers, like myself, to support the bands that do play, when we wouldn’t have to walk as far to enjoy the music. Those who set up the events at the State Fair, please take it into consideration. Thank you.

Erma Rasmussen

St. Paul

Congress must act to keep kids fed

Based on the U.S. Census Bureau data, more than 23 million families in the United States currently experience food insecurity.

As a community pediatrician and child hunger advocate, I understand the link between food insecurity and child health and development. I also fully understand the pain of child hunger because my sisters and I suffered from food insecurity growing up. If you believe you know what a hungry child looks like, you’re wrong. You have no clue. There are many hungry children who go under the radar and are not reaching their full potential, who can’t focus because of a growling stomach.

In a rise to a higher occasion for children, Congress came together during the pandemic to ensure that all children had access to healthy school meals. Unfortunately, the economic fallout of the pandemic has continued, but legislation to support ongoing child nutrition programs has not been re-authorized. Because of congressional inaction, millions of children have lost automatic access to nutritious meals as the new school year begins.

It’s clear that it’s time for Congress to pass long-overdue legislation to reauthorize federal child nutrition programs. Children are our everything,

Karla Lester, M.D.

Lincoln

I have been doing some interesting investigating of the race for mayor of Grand Island. Someone told me the other day that the current Mayor Roger Steele spent over spent over $90,000 dollars on the primary election — I just didn’t believe it. All information is available to the public on election spending and contributions for any races locally at the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission website.

Mayor Roger Steele spent $90,479.65 — received 3,728 votes at $24.27 a vote; Julie Wright spent $6,089.82 — received 1,664 votes at $3.66 a vote; and Doug Brown spent $4,680.15 — received 1,858 votes at $2.52 a vote.

Wow, what is the mayor going to spend on the general election in November? All for a $16,000 a year position.

I ask the myself, what does this do to future local elections. I think this will directly affect the people who will sign up and run for mayor. Most people who want to serve their community and would do an outstanding job, even though they have the qualities to serve honestly with integrity and dedication to their community, won’t sign up knowing this is the type of money needed to win a local election.

The unrestrained use of money in politics can erode the functioning of democracy as it can lead to excessive campaigning, unequal access to power, and politicians who are beholden to special interest groups. Just food for thought.

Justin Astrones

Grand Island

Alumni speak out about newspaper elimination

As alumni of Grand Island Northwest High School, we were outraged to hear of the recent news that the school board has discontinued publication of the school newspaper, The Viking Saga, after a recent issue asserted the rights of the LGBTQ community. High schools should support students in their intellectual and emotional development, not censor them when they bring up topics that may be controversial or uncomfortable. It is striking when the administration of a school is so frightened by the viewpoints of its students that it feels it must silence them.

A message to the students of NWHS from some of us who graduated 30 years ago: Although you may be facing adults who are afraid of what you have to say, we want you to know that we support you. You are figuring out who you are and how you want to engage with the world around you. We applaud your bravery as you battle misinformation and bigotry to have your voices be heard. Keep fighting for your freedom of speech, keep telling your story. We are proud to know that you are following in our footsteps as NWHS students.

Kristi Kiel

Washburn, Wisconsin

Tanya Mitzel

Omaha

Becca (Burnett) Jewell

Lincoln

Northwest High School, Class of 1992