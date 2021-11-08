Librarian Shaun Klee connects Grand Island with historical, technical resources

The experience was revelatory.

“I decided I want to work in public libraries,” he said. “It wasn’t that libraries weren’t for me. It was that college libraries weren’t for me.”

The best part of working at GIPL is the library’s patrons, Klee said.

“Getting to know the community and the library collection, and what people like or don’t like, that’s been great,” he said.

Unexpected was the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring 2020, which shut down the public library for several months and led to staff reductions.

“I don’t think anyone was expecting anything like that,” he said. “It was a lot of being flexible. We didn’t know from day-to-day if we’re going to get to open up or serve patrons. How are we going to do this? It was a lot of trying to do the best we can. But, we made it through.”

Coming to GIPL in the future are new computers for the library’s adult services area.

Computers in the senior and heritage rooms have already been replaced, Klee said.