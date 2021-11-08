Librarian Shaun Klee connects Grand Island with historical, technical resources

Grand Island Public Library offers so much more than just books and digital video discs.
There are computers, which help connect people with critical job and social resources, and entire section of history resources chronicling the city and its people.
Connecting patrons with these resources is Shaun Klee, who has served since 2017 as GIPL’s adult and technical services librarian.
For GIPL’s adult services, Klee oversees references and programming for adults, and for its technical services he oversees the library’s catalogue system and procures materials for the adult areas and GIPL’s Roberta A. Lawrey Heritage Room.
Genealogy is very popular right now, Klee said.
FamilySearch was added among GIPL’s services in May.
“That’s brought a lot more people in, because it’s provided more access to things that aren’t on Ancestry or MyHeritage,” he said. “It’s always been a popular hobby, but especially with the pandemic and people spending more time at home they’ve really gotten into something they can work on mostly from home.”
The appeal of genealogy is great. It’s a pastime Klee enjoys himself.
“It’s like being a detective,” he said, “and uncovering things that aren’t necessarily unknown they’ve just kind of been forgotten over time.”
Klee is originally from North Dakota. He received his degree at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks for anthropology.
His master’s degree in library and information science is from University of Oklahoma.
Klee began his career as a librarian at Grand Forks Public Library, and was a graduate assistant at University of Oklahoma’s library science department.
While there, Klee was also a library association in the information services department for Pioneer Library System, which covers the southern three counties of the metro Oklahoma City system: McClain, Pottawatomie, and Cleveland.
“That library system had 13 branches across those three counties at the time I was there,” Klee explained.
His first professional job was in Beatrice, Neb. After nine months, he came to Grand Island and its public library.
Klee has always enjoyed books and reading, he said.
“I like doing research and looking up information, so I always thought I’d like to work in a library,” he said.
His first job, as a student assistant at a college music library, almost dissuaded him.
“I disliked that job so much. I thought, libraries aren’t for me,” he said. “I was going into other things, looking at anthropology, maybe doing something with that. When I finished my under-graduate degree, I didn’t want to start grad school right away, and a circulation clerk job came up at the (Grand Forks) public library.”
The experience was revelatory.
“I decided I want to work in public libraries,” he said. “It wasn’t that libraries weren’t for me. It was that college libraries weren’t for me.”
The best part of working at GIPL is the library’s patrons, Klee said.
“Getting to know the community and the library collection, and what people like or don’t like, that’s been great,” he said.
Unexpected was the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring 2020, which shut down the public library for several months and led to staff reductions.
“I don’t think anyone was expecting anything like that,” he said. “It was a lot of being flexible. We didn’t know from day-to-day if we’re going to get to open up or serve patrons. How are we going to do this? It was a lot of trying to do the best we can. But, we made it through.”
Coming to GIPL in the future are new computers for the library’s adult services area.
Computers in the senior and heritage rooms have already been replaced, Klee said.
“All 16 of the adult computers are going to be replaced within the next couple of months,” he said. “The computers are all finally in at the I.T. department, they just have to be set up.”
He added, “We have some good technology changes coming.”
For more information about Grand Island Public Library and its services, visit www.gilibrary.org.