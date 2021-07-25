Libraries: An important part of your school, fall planning lineup

School will be starting soon!
What does that mean in the library world? Well, for us at the library, a big sigh after the summer reading programming, of course. But what about everyone else? Well, when thinking about your back-to-school list, don’t forget to put a library card at the top of the list.
Yes. A library card! This card is important to have in place for yourself, children and family. If you are an educator, run an agency, day care, etc., this is the card to have in your wallet. I always remind people, if you should lose it, report it lost to the library.
We call the library card a smart card because it is your key to getting not only materials in the library, but also online. We really do encourage people of all ages, from birth — yes, babies love books — to adult, to come to the library. Anyone who lives in Hall County can get a library card for free. If you live outside Hall County, then you would pay a $40 nonresident fee to get a card unless your area library takes part in the Nebraskard reciprocal borrowing program.
For more information visit http://nlc.nebraska.gov/nebraskard/
Libraries also supply many great resources for educators and paraprofessionals in Grand Island and Hall County, including teachers in public, private, preschool and home-school settings. They can sign up for an educator card. The educator card is free from overdue fines. Educators may also request a tour of the library, online/in-library research orientation, help for their students on how to use the library and electronic resources, and may request materials. Materials checked out should be used for educational purposes.
I always like to remind everyone of our awesome database, Tutor.com, for homework help. You login through our website — www.gilibrary.org — click on Resources, then you see Digital Library, and can choose Downloads and Streaming for Overdrive, Hoopla, Tumblebooks for eBooks, audiobooks, magazines and more for children and adults.
The other link is Databases and you will find Tutor.com where you can get help from a real live tutor from 3 to 10 p.m. every day. I recommend Mango for learning languages, and EbscoHost Resources for research.
A strategic plan
The Grand Island Public Library Board and library staff are working on the a strategic plan and will have a survey available from the Grand Island Public Library website at https://www.gilibrary.org/about-us/grand-island-strategic-planning; or on our Facebook page (click on the photos tab). It will also be sent out as a city utility insert in August. There is a QR Code to scan from this insert, you can fill it out online, or if you need assistance, you can visit the library.
Patrons can choose from four languages online: English, Spanish, Somali and Arabic. The Library Board will also offer listening sessions to gather feedback. Dates and times will be announced.
There are boxes in the library for people to return their survey, and they can be dropped off in the library book returns drive-thru. Place them in an envelope with Library Survey on the outside.
If you would like to mail them in, please send them to: Grand Island Public Library Survey. 1124 W. Second St., Grand Island, NE 68801.
We value your feedback and want to make our Grand Island Public Library the best it can be! Remember, it all starts with a library card!
The library is not only a place for information for school and work. It is also for community gatherings such as meetings, programming, book clubs, makerspace collaborations and socialization. Libraries improve our quality of life (especially during COVID), support personal growth, provide cultural awareness, and have resources and technology for the underserved.
Libraries are for the person who loves reading a book in hand, and for those who prefer an online resource. Stop in and get a card or replace your lost one. We will see you at the library!
Celine Swan serves as director for the Grand Island Public Library. Email her at CelineS@gilibrary.org.