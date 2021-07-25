Libraries: An important part of your school, fall planning lineup

School will be starting soon!

What does that mean in the library world? Well, for us at the library, a big sigh after the summer reading programming, of course. But what about everyone else? Well, when thinking about your back-to-school list, don’t forget to put a library card at the top of the list.

Yes. A library card! This card is important to have in place for yourself, children and family. If you are an educator, run an agency, day care, etc., this is the card to have in your wallet. I always remind people, if you should lose it, report it lost to the library.

We call the library card a smart card because it is your key to getting not only materials in the library, but also online. We really do encourage people of all ages, from birth — yes, babies love books — to adult, to come to the library. Anyone who lives in Hall County can get a library card for free. If you live outside Hall County, then you would pay a $40 nonresident fee to get a card unless your area library takes part in the Nebraskard reciprocal borrowing program.

For more information visit http://nlc.nebraska.gov/nebraskard/