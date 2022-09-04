Library announces new children’s, teens’ school-year programs

The Grand Island Public Library has announced its school-year programming lineup for children and teens through age 18, starting Tuesday.

In addition, the library has several special events planned in observance of Library Card Sign-up Month.

New this fall are special programs for kids and teens planned for Fridays when Grand Island Public Schools are not in session. A kids’ art program, “A Little Art @ Your Library,” for ages 5-10 will be at 10:30 a.m. in Meeting Room B. Teen and tween programs for ages 10-18 will be offered at 2 p.m. The activity and location for the teen programs will vary from session to session. Call the library for more information.

These Friday programs will be offered Sept. 16, Oct. 14, Oct. 28, Jan. 20, Feb. 17, April 7, and April 14.

The first Teen Friday program at 2 p.m. Sept. 16 will be an open house for the library’s planned Gateway Makerspace in the teen area. The Gateway Makerspace will have craft and design tools and technology available for teens to use without a signed waiver. Participants can come and try out the new equipment and software through their choice of assorted projects including 3-D design, textile crafts and digital art.

The Gateway Makerspace is funded through the ARPA Youth Grant for Excellence.

Weekly programs will kick off Tuesday, Sept. 6, with the return of Bookbop, a musical storytime for kids ages 3-5 at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday in Bookingham Palace, the program room next to the children’s area.

Also for children ages 3-5, Preschool Storytime is planned for 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Participants will hear stories and make a related craft.

For babies and toddlers, Baby & Toddler Lapsit Storytime is planned for 10:30 a.m. Fridays. Parents/caregivers and their children through age 2 will enjoy songs, rhymes, stories, bounces and more.

For children ages 6-11, Pajamatime will be at 6:30 p.m. Mondays. Participants will hear stories and make a related craft.

The monthly homeschooler programs for K-5 students are planned for 3 p.m. the second Thursdays each month, starting Sept. 8. Children will participate in new educational activities each month.

Monthly Teen Library Council (TLC) meetings for teens and tweens ages 10-18 are planned for 4 p.m. the first Thursday of the month. TLC volunteers advise the library on teen programs and materials, help plan library programs, and more. This is a great way for teens to get volunteer hours and give a boost to college applications and resumes.

The new Anime and Manga Club for ages 10-18 will meet at 4 p.m. every third Thursday, starting Sept. 15. Teens and tweens can watch anime films and series and discuss their favorites.

Daycares and other large groups who would like to attend library programs should call the library at least 24 hours in advance to make arrangements.

Additional special programming will be offered from time to time and also during Thanksgiving break in November, winter break in December, and spring break in March.

Get your library cards here!If you haven’t been to the library for a while — or ever! — the library is offering some special incentives for folks to come to the library and renew or sign up for a library card during September.

To celebrate Library Card Sign-Up Month, everyone who renews or signs up for a library card will be entered into a drawing to win a $10 Walmart gift card (for ages 11 and older) or a plush toy of the TLC children’s catalog mascot Scout (for ages 10 and younger).

Additionally, for every new or renewed cardholder, a paper leaf will be added to a tree display at the library’s front desk.

A library card allows for much more than just checking out physical books. A card number and PIN will grant access to free ebooks, digital comics and manga, audiobooks, movies, music, and more through apps like Libby, Hoopla and Comics Plus.

Cardholders are also able to up to five free live online tutoring sessions per week through Tutor.com. Just go to gilibrary.org, mouse over “Resources” and click on “Live Homework Help.” Tutor.com also offers 24/7 drop-off help with essays, resumes, cover letters, and more. Patrons 14 years and older can also access two-way voice-chat tutoring.

Cardholders also have free access to Mango Languages, which offers fun, interactive lessons in more than 70 languages including Spanish, Arabic, Mandarin, Japanese, Latin, and more. Access Mango Languages by going to gilibrary.org, mousing over “Resources” and clicking “Databases.”

Grand Island Public library cards are free to all Grand Island and Hall County residents. Nonresidents may obtain library cards for $40 a year or $10 for three months per household.

The Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St., is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. It is closed Saturdays and major holidays.

For more information, call 308-385-5333. Keep up-to-date with all library happenings online at gilibrary.org, Facebook or Instagram. Access your library account, search the catalog, and discover our digital collections at gilibrary.tlcdelivers.com.