Library director Steve Fosselman closes chapter on career of more than 43 years

“As we had to shut down, we started to work on the plan to get back open,” Fosselman said. “We don’t take ‘no’ for an answer; the answer to all of our services is always ‘yes.’ That has been my philosophy. If we are telling someone, ‘Sorry, you cannot sit here because of COVID,’ we are always saying, ‘We have this place that we can have you sit or this service we can have you enjoy.’ The answer is never just, ‘No.’ It is always how to solve it and say, ‘Yes.’”

Youth and Family Services Librarian Celine Swan, who is the interim library director starting Saturday, said she and the library staff are “eternally grateful” for Fosselman and his leadership during the pandemic.

“That was the hardest thing that I have ever been through in my life as far as a work environment,” Swan said. “Everything was up in the air and it was scary. Then, we lost our staff. It was the worst thing in my career and Steve helped us through that.”

Fosselman said the challenge of COVID-19 beats the time the gas company had to come in and condemn the boiler at the library in Spencer, Iowa, “right as winter was coming on.”