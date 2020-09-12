Library director Steve Fosselman closes chapter on career of more than 43 years

Steve Fosselman remembers Feb. 25, 1991, well.
It was a snowy morning, he said, and he pulled into a doughnut shop on South Locust Street prior to beginning his first day as director of the Grand Island Public Library.
As he arrived at work, Fosselman said, he recalls looking at the then-25,000-square-foot building and thinking, “This is a big library.” Little did he know how much the library would grow during his more than 29 years as its director.
Fosselman officially closed the book on his tenure as library director Friday as he retired.
“I just turned 66. At the same time, it has always been a goal of mine to have a really good, long career,” he said. “I am fortunate because I was able to start in one career and end in the same one. It has been almost 44 years that I have been out in the field, working in libraries as director in one way or another.”
Prior to coming to Grand Island, Fosselman spent 14 years overseeing libraries in Iowa. The first seven years, he said, were spent managing a library in Spencer, Iowa, before moving on to administer a library system of 69 libraries.
“Every once in a great while, you take a look around this world and take a chance to see what other future you have,” he said about taking the job in Grand Island after a 14-year career in Iowa. “I was very happy working for the regional library. I always asked myself, ‘Have I done enough good in the place that I am at?’ I was ready to take on this new challenge.”
Checking out
the changes
Fosselman said he has seen a number of changes at the library during his time as director. When he started his tenure in 1991, the library did cataloging with one computer, but now it is up to about 60 public access computers and many more computers for staff use.
“When I came here, we had an Apple computer at the back of the front desk to help with overdue fines,” he said. “We also had an Apple computer out in the reference area that had a coin-out mechanism on it. It was a quarter for 15 minutes or something like that. Then, we had one computer in the back room that hooked us up to a national utility called OCLC (Online Computer Library Center). That was a big deal.”
Fosselman said the library also has seen a shift in its strategic plan as it used to not include children — a far cry from the library’s current mission statement.
He added that he, too, was like the old strategic plan when he first started as director as he did not put a lot of emphasis on children.
“Soon after that, I learned that parents and children truly are the future of our society,” Fosselman said. “One of the first things we did when we revamped our strategic plan was we included children. It was imperative for them before they reached kindergarten.
Now, we’ve had every child ready to read. Now, every library has taken hold of this in trying to get every child ready to read by the time they reach kindergarten.”
He said the library has seen a number of improvements, expansions and renovations.
In 1993, it shifted from a card catalog to an automated catalog. From 2005-07, Fosselman said, the building underwent a major renovation to completely transform the look of the library and to expand its space.
The library did its most recent expansion and renovation project in 2018. That project updated the lobby area, reconfigured the parking lot and added more makerspace areas.
Fosselman said the library now includes meet-up areas in its lobby — something that was unimaginable 29 years ago.
“Five or 10 years ago, we might not have said, ‘Come to the library and meet up,’” he said. “We started to take a look at that after the last time we did an expansion project in 2005 to 2007. Really soon after that, we started to think of the opportunities for the next round of the library.”
His greatest challenge
Fosselman said dealing with the coronavirus pandemic was the biggest challenge in his more than 43 years overseeing libraries.
He said he always has been a strong advocate for library services and employees who provide them to patrons, so it was important to him that the library continue providing these services to the community despite the pandemic.
“As we had to shut down, we started to work on the plan to get back open,” Fosselman said. “We don’t take ‘no’ for an answer; the answer to all of our services is always ‘yes.’ That has been my philosophy. If we are telling someone, ‘Sorry, you cannot sit here because of COVID,’ we are always saying, ‘We have this place that we can have you sit or this service we can have you enjoy.’ The answer is never just, ‘No.’ It is always how to solve it and say, ‘Yes.’”
Youth and Family Services Librarian Celine Swan, who is the interim library director starting Saturday, said she and the library staff are “eternally grateful” for Fosselman and his leadership during the pandemic.
“That was the hardest thing that I have ever been through in my life as far as a work environment,” Swan said. “Everything was up in the air and it was scary. Then, we lost our staff. It was the worst thing in my career and Steve helped us through that.”
Fosselman said the challenge of COVID-19 beats the time the gas company had to come in and condemn the boiler at the library in Spencer, Iowa, “right as winter was coming on.”
“We had to get those great big farm heaters and install them up on the ceiling and it was a busy library,” he said. “We went all winter long without any heat in the building, but we stayed open.”
Fosselman said his favorite thing about his tenure as library director has been his staff and the many interactions he has had with them during the years. He has mentored a number of library staff members who have gone on to become library directors themselves.
Swan said Fosselman has been “the best mentor ever.”
“Steve is always supportive of higher education and people taking their talents and doing what they want to do by working at another public library or a school library,” she said. “I have learned from Steve how to plant seeds for kids. You have your volunteers who come and you have students who come and job shadow. We have had a lot of kids who have decided to go into library school and higher education; that is a great thing to see.”
What’s next
Upon his retirement, Fosselman said, he wants to be a tax volunteer and help at the Hall County election commissioner’s office with the election. He also wants to travel more and stay physically active.
“I plan on doing some volunteer work out in the community,” he said. “I sure hope that in some way I can volunteer here at the library. What I don’t want to do, though, is have an imprint that goes beyond my tenure here. I need to be one of 50,000 citizens of Grand Island taking advantage of the library services.”
After working in libraries for more than 40 years, Fosselman said, he plans to read more, too.
“I will not be reading on a nine-week basis on how to do this or that. I will be reading more historic fiction, getting through the early presidents and their influencers,” he said. “I will be checking out books from the library, from Overdrive, Hoopla (the latter two are the library’s e-book services) and other places.”
Fosselman said he wants to see the library prosper and move forward into the future. As the Grand Island community grows, he expects the library to eventually have a branch.
He said he also would like to see the library be more fully staffed, as it was before the Great Recession from 2008-09 took a toll on the city budget in 2010, leading to staffing cuts at the library.
“The library budget really took a hit; it still hasn’t recovered from that,” Fosselman said. “Then, with COVID, the library budget is in the worst shape it has been in since long before the recession. As far as our future, it is imperative that we have a sufficient staffing model for the library. I am not sure when it will be. ... But that is one thing that needs to be done.”
