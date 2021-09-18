 Skip to main content
Library foundation to host fall book sale

The Grand Island Public Library Foundation will host a fall book sale Sunday and Monday at the library, 1124 W. Second St.

Sale hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday in the foyer/commons area.

The sale will feature hardback and paperback books in many genres including fiction, non-fiction, cookbooks, health, travel, spiritual, politics, children’s, teems, Christmas, crafting and more. T-shirt and coffee mugs will also be available for purchase, with proceeds used to benefit the library.

For more information, contact the library at 308-385-5333.

