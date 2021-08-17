Library, historical society team up to host Bygone Book Club

Starting in September, the Grand Island Public Library and Hall County Historical Society will be offering a new historical book club to the community at 11 a.m. Saturdays.

The Bygone Book Club will feature local historians leading monthly discussions on eight different books featuring Hall County or Nebraska history during the 2021-22 program season. Membership in the book club is monthly. Participants can choose which month/book is of interest to them and do not need to commit to the entire program series.

There is no cost to join the book club; however, participants are responsible for obtaining their own books or checking out books from the library.

The 2021-22 book list includes:

Sept. 11: “Doorway to Freedom: The Story of David Kaufmann,” by William Ramsey and Betty Dineen Srier, led by Michelle Setlik.

Oct. 9: “Law and Order in Buffalo Bill’s Country: Legal Culture and Community in the Great Plains, 1867-1910,” by Mark Ellis, led by Philip Martin.

Nov. 13: “A Sister’s Memories: The Life and Work of Grace Abbott from the Writings of Her Sister, Edith Abbott,” by John Sorensen, led by Sue Clement.