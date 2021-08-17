Library, historical society team up to host Bygone Book Club

Starting in September, the Grand Island Public Library and Hall County Historical Society will be offering a new historical book club to the community at 11 a.m. Saturdays.
The Bygone Book Club will feature local historians leading monthly discussions on eight different books featuring Hall County or Nebraska history during the 2021-22 program season. Membership in the book club is monthly. Participants can choose which month/book is of interest to them and do not need to commit to the entire program series.
There is no cost to join the book club; however, participants are responsible for obtaining their own books or checking out books from the library.
The 2021-22 book list includes:
Sept. 11: “Doorway to Freedom: The Story of David Kaufmann,” by William Ramsey and Betty Dineen Srier, led by Michelle Setlik.
Oct. 9: “Law and Order in Buffalo Bill’s Country: Legal Culture and Community in the Great Plains, 1867-1910,” by Mark Ellis, led by Philip Martin.
Nov. 13: “A Sister’s Memories: The Life and Work of Grace Abbott from the Writings of Her Sister, Edith Abbott,” by John Sorensen, led by Sue Clement.
Dec. 11: “What a Life: The Coney Island Story,” by Jean Lukesh, Lawrence Molczyk and James Dean; led by Dean.
Jan. 8, 2022: “Secret Brother: The Story of Solon Borglum, ‘Sculptor of the Prairie’,” by Jean Lukesh, led by Lukesh.
Feb. 12, 2022: “The Notorious Dr. Flippin,” by Jamie Q. Tallman, led by Dave White.
March 12, 2022: “Marching with the First Nebraska: A Civil War Diary,” by August Scherneckau, James Potter and Edith Robbins; led by Robbins.
April 9, 2022: “Sharpie: The Story of Evelyn Sharp,” by Diane Ruth Armour Bartels, led by Stephanie Crosby.
The Hall County Historical Society promotes the research, education and preservation of Hall County’s heritage and history.
For more information, contact the library at 308-385-5333 or visit gilibrary.org.