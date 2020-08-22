Library offers virtual programming for youth

The Grand Island Public Library drive-thru and material return slots are once again open all hours, with 24/7 access.
Library materials still are being quarantined so items will stay active on accounts an extra three to five days.
The library is open to the public 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
Patrons are asked to wear masks and social distance, and are limited to one hour of use per day. Children 14 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or adult caregiver.
Computers, meet-up and study tables are available and can be checked out - first-come, first served. The library has one meeting room available for up to 15 attendees. Use of this room requires reservations and meeting room guidelines must be followed. The Heritage Room is open for research but must be reserved in advance.
Library users also may take advantage of contactless service by requesting items online or over the phone and picking them up in the drive-thru area.
The library has an extensive lineup of databases such as eBooks, eAudios and other digital materials to check out at www.gilibrary.org.
In addition, a new season of virtual programming for kids, tweens and teens starts Tuesday on the library’s Facebook page.
The schedule includes:
n Tuesday: Baby/toddler lapsits, 10:30 a.m. The library will provide rhymes, fingerplays, stories, songs and will model Every Child Ready to Read, an initiative of the American Library Association that recommends parents and other caregivers incorporate simple practices: singing, talking, reading, writing and playing. This helps to develop early literacy skills in children from birth to age 5.
n Wednesday: Story Times for preschoolers, 5 p.m. Program will offer stories and crafts designed to help children with early literacy and prepare them for school. This program also models Every Child Ready to Read.
n Third Monday of the month: Homeschooler programming for K-5 students, 5 p.m. Program will offer a variety of fun and educational activities. Call Lori or Elle at the library for more information.
The library’s YouTube channel will offer a program for tweens and teens at 2 p.m. the first and third Saturdays of each month. Program will feature crafts, gaming, anime and other activities.
Find the channel at www.youtube.com/channel/UCehk19kQwa
UokQ4wW9B-grg?view_as=subscriber
For more information on any of these services or programs call the library at 308-385-5333 or check online at www.gilibrary.org/