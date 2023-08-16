The Grand Island Public Library will host “Makerspace Crafternoon” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.

Just for adults 18 and older, participant should bring a t-shirt or other fabric item to tie-die. All other supplies will be provided.

Learn all about the different equipment and materials in the library’s makerspace by creating a unique and fun craft project. Watch the library’s social media pages, website, and event calendar for announcements of upcoming Crafternoons!

Register online at https://grandisland.evanced.info/signup or call the library at 308-385-5333.

