Six license plate readers will soon be installed in Hall County under an agreement reached between the Hall County Sheriff's Department and an Atlanta-based company called Flock Safety.

The equipment will capture license plate numbers and possibly other parts of a vehicle, such as bumper stickers. But it will not be a "big brother" system, Sheriff Rick Conrad told the Hall County Commission on Tuesday. The readers will not capture images of drivers, Conrad said.

He plans to install one or two cameras near the entrances to four Hall County villages — Cairo, Alda, Wood River and Doniphan.

Conrad and Deputy Hall County Attorney Sarah Carstensen told commissioners about the equipment.

The system might have helped with an armed robbery last year in Wood River, Conrad said.

He also talked about thefts last year of copper wire from center pivots near the old ordnance plant. Those cases were solved, but they might have been solved quicker with the plate-reading equipment.

The information gathered can also be helpful in the case of an Amber Alert, Conrad said.

If officers are looking for a certain license number, they can quickly sort through the numbers that have already been captured.

The cameras, which will be solar-powered, may not be placed on a state highway system, he said.

The Kearney Police Department also uses a license plate reading system from Flock Safety.

The Hall County Sheriff's Department will use the cameras on a two-year trial basis. The initial cost is $17,000. That total includes six cameras at a cost of $350 each.

Conrad hopes to make the system effective with six cameras.

The system may be operational as soon as May.