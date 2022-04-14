Lied Center director discusses organization’s reach, importance of ‘Friends’

Friends of the Lied, which supports the Lied Center for the Performing Arts, had a board meeting and afternoon outing in downtown Grand Island on Wednesday.

The nonprofit consists of members from all over Nebraska – including Grand Island – who raise money and awareness for Nebraska’s storied performing arts organization.

Associating the Lied Center with Lincoln or the eastern Nebraska metro area alone is a misconception, said Lied Center for the Performing Arts Executive Director Bill Stephan, who attended the luncheon and outing Wednesday.

“We take artists across the state, with our Arts Across Nebraska tours, our mission is to serve the entire state.”

The pandemic also gave the Lied Center an opportunity to give their reach even more breadth. “During the pandemic, we had a lot of virtual programs,” Stephan said. “A record number of people from all over the region watched.

“Thirty percent of our audience comes from outside of Lincoln,” he added.

He said when bringing events to communities, the Lied Center partners with local arts organizations. “We always have to have a partner in each of those communities, to make it successful. They help us decide what programs are appropriate for their community and which ones they’re excited about.”

Stephan said he is optimistic a sizable Lied-led holiday event will come to Grand Island this Christmas season.

“We’re very hopeful. Every year we bring out programs to different cities across Nebraska. You just always want to keep your eyes and ears open about what’s touring around the state.”

One way to do that, Stephan said, is to visit https://www.liedcenter.org/.

Stephan said while some shows of Lied’s caliber can “easily” cost $100-$250 to attend, the Lied Center has been able to keep costs down, and make the arts accessible to everyone. “At the Lied Center, you might be able to get tickets for $30 or $50. We have half-price tickets for kids on all of our shows. And so that makes it affordable for families,” he said.

Stephan said Friends of the Lied is always welcoming new members, no matter their location in Nebraska. “Having people from Grand Island to North Platte to Scottsbluff to Nebraska City as part of the Friends of Lied organization and the board inspire us and give advice and be involved,” he said.

The board meets on a monthly basis, including the “Spring Into Lied” luncheon at Grand Island’s Chocolate Bar and afternoon dessert and presentation at Bella Design and Décor.

There is a role for just about anyone, like event planning and collaborating with educators, but there is a camaradarie within the organization, Stephan said.

“The Friends of Lied have great friendships and it’s a real networking opportunity. Then, when they’re doing all this work, they’re making the world a better place by bringing the arts to everybody in our communities,” he said.

To learn more about Friends of the Lied, including how to get involved, visit https://www.liedcenter.org/individual-giving/about-friends-lied.