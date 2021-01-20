Lierman becomes vice president of G.I. Chamber

The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce talent pipeline director, Courtney Lierman, has been named vice president.

Lierman is a Grand Island native and a 2014 graduate of Northwest High School. She has an undergraduate degree from the University of Nebraska at Kearney in advertising and public relations, with a minor in marketing.

She began her career with the chamber in 2017 as an intern. Upon graduation, she was named to a full-time position with the chamber, coordinating and facilitating the Nebraska State Fair volunteer program. She also leads the Chamber Connector and Young Professional programs.

In addition to her current public engagement role, Lierman also will serve as head of workforce development, specifically focused on talent recruitment, retention and upskilling. The EDGE program, being led by Lierman as a Grow Grand Island initiative, will launch this year. The program aims to take underemployed residents of the Grand Island area and train them up to higher employment.

Lierman can be reached at 308-382-9211 or clierman@gichamber.com.