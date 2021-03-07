Liess new Heartland Lutheran principal; starts June 1

Chelsey Liess, who will be the new principal at Heartland Lutheran High School, wants the school to have an impact in students’ lives.
Liess is currently a physical education teacher at Walnut Middle School with Grand Island Public Schools. A Grand Island native, Liess has both a private and public school background.
She attended Trinity Lutheran School and Grand Island Senior High.
From there, Liess attended Concordia University in Seward, where she earned a master’s degree in administration.
“I have a Lutheran teaching degree, which is why I can receive the call to serve as the principal at Heartland,” said Liess, who has been a teacher with GIPS for 13 years.
“It’s been great. It’s kind of flown by,” she said. “I’ve had a lot of learning experiences. I’ve had some great students. Hundreds of students, by now. It’s been good to get the experience teaching here.”
Liess has served grades in both elementary and middle school.
She taught fourth grade at Jefferson Elementary for five years.
For eight years, she has been at Walnut Middle, where she taught health and FCS (family and consumer science) classes for her first three years, and has served as physical education teacher for the last five years.
At Heartland Lutheran, Liess will serve as administrator, in charge of curriculum, instruction and teachers, as well as recruiting, marketing and fundraising.
She also will be working alongside its pastors and association churches.
“We’re really trying to grow the school,” she said. “Right now we’re offering free tuition for the first semester for any new students. If there are any new students who would like to come and see what we’re all about, and attend Heartland Lutheran, I would encourage that.”
Liess said going from educator to administrator is not as great a leap as it seems.
Her varied background includes teaching and working at summers camps, and as a GIPS staff member she has done classroom work.
“I did my administration master’s because I thought it would be a different way to serve in a school, and get to see things from a different perspective,” she said. “I’ll be able to use that knowledge and skill set differently, too.”
Liess finds Heartland Lutheran’s faith-based education especially appealing.
“I grew up in the Lutheran church and I’ve always attended Grace Lutheran, and went to Trinity Lutheran for elementary school,” she said. “Heartland started when I was a sophomore in high school, so I just continued on at Senior High when they opened.”
Liess has interacted with the school in other ways during the years.
Her siblings attended, as well as her husband, she explained.
“It’s a cool place. It has a nice family feel,” she said. “I helped out with cheerleading, and I was on the school board for a while, probably 10 years ago.”
Liess eagerly seized the opportunity to serve there, she said.
“When the opportunity arose and they started looking for a principal, I decided that might be a good fit for me, and they decided I might be a good fit for them,” she said. “We talked it over, and that’s how it came to be.”
Heartland Lutheran faces the same COVID-19 concerns as the public school system, Liess said.
“They are requiring masks, just like we are here at the public schools. They’re social distancing at lunch and eating in classrooms instead of the cafeterias,” she said. “The nice thing is, with a smaller school, they can do things like have an in-person graduation ceremony.”
The first priority for Liess will be student engagement.
“Right now we’re just looking to impact more students and grow the school a little bit. We have over 50 students now, but we’d like to get closer to the 80 to 100 mark,” she said. “... it’s a great faith-based school. They can engage with their peers and incorporate their faith in Christ into everything they do.”
She added, “It would be great to share that love of Jesus with more kids.”
Liess starts at Heartland Lutheran on June 1, after her contract with GIPS ends in May.
“I’m looking forward to serving Heartland as principal and working alongside the great staff over there,” she said. “I’m excited to try something new and to move up to high school and be able to build relationships with the kids there and Heartland’s supporters.”