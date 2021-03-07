Liess new Heartland Lutheran principal; starts June 1

Liess has interacted with the school in other ways during the years.

Her siblings attended, as well as her husband, she explained.

“It’s a cool place. It has a nice family feel,” she said. “I helped out with cheerleading, and I was on the school board for a while, probably 10 years ago.”

Liess eagerly seized the opportunity to serve there, she said.

“When the opportunity arose and they started looking for a principal, I decided that might be a good fit for me, and they decided I might be a good fit for them,” she said. “We talked it over, and that’s how it came to be.”

Heartland Lutheran faces the same COVID-19 concerns as the public school system, Liess said.

“They are requiring masks, just like we are here at the public schools. They’re social distancing at lunch and eating in classrooms instead of the cafeterias,” she said. “The nice thing is, with a smaller school, they can do things like have an in-person graduation ceremony.”

The first priority for Liess will be student engagement.