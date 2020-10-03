Life Chain events in G.I., area Sunday

Life Chain events are planned Sunday in 20 Nebraska cities, including Grand Island, Hastings, St. Paul and Broken Bow.

All of the events begin at 2 p.m.

In Grand Island, the Life Chain will be along Webb Road, between 13th and State streets. Organizers are inviting people to join them “in a peaceful, prayerful, public witness for unborn life.”

Last year, 109 people registered at the Grand Island Life Chain, said Andrea Mack, treasurer of Grand Island Right to Life.

With family members and others who dropped by, the number was probably greater, Mack said.

This year, supporters would like to see 200 people attend. Because people stand apart, they naturally participate in social distancing, she said.

Life Chain, Mack said, “is a great witness for how much love we have for the gift of life. All children deserve that chance to shine. I just hope people will come. There’s a lot of peace that comes with praying with others.”

Other Life Chain events in the area:

— Hastings — Second Street and Burlington Avenue.

— St. Paul — along Highway 281 near U Betcha Auto and Jacobs Ford.