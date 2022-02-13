Life on 'The Island' is a one-man party for Grand Island broadcaster

He patronizes businesses that sponsor The Island. If he’s going to a restaurant anyway, he says, why not go to a place that supports his show?

Franzman has another job on the side. He puts in 10 to 12 hours a week for a greeting card company, maintaining the selection at Dollar Tree and Hy-Vee. He finds the work “oddly soothing.”

He wants the people of Grand Island to know that they live in a “fantastic” community.

“I believe that I got this radio gig as a blessing because if I didn’t have all that experience in my background, I don’t know that I would have respected what I have here.”

Grand Island is a giving community, he says. The people are nicer and more charitable than he’s found in other cities.

Franzman said he’s basically a chameleon. “I pretty much fit in everywhere I went. But those markets didn’t work out for me, and this one — it’s different.”

He’s impressed by the number of fundraisers in the area, and the strong support for nonprofits. People “come together for every one of them. Somehow they find the time and the money to help out every single event.”