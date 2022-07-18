Lifelong Grand Island educator leading Wayne State apprentice program

Tim Krupicka, an educator of 40 years, including 12 years as Northwest High School principal, is now in charge of the Wayne State College’s apprenticeship program offered locally via Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce.

For Wayne State’s Career Scholars Program, Krupicka is serving as director of workforce and community education.

The program is a partnership between Wayne State, the City of Grand Island, its businesses and employers, and Wayne State students.

For their first three years students will attend the Wayne State campus, pursuing majors that include business, information technology and industrial technology.

For their fourth year, they will come to Grand Island.

“We’re going to team these Wayne State students up with employers here in Grand Island to serve a full, year-long internship program,” explained Krupicka, “where they will be paid and receive a scholarship in order to pay for housing here, with the hopes they will be housed as a cohort together, ideally right in downtown.”

By completing their internship locally, it is hoped these young professionals will want to stay in Grand Island into the future.

Krupicka had his first day as program director on July 1. His duties include being a liaison between all of these entities, particularly with Grand Island businesses.

“I will work with them to meet and greet with the Wayne State College students,” he said.

Krupicka is working with Michael Keibler, Wayne State director of cooperative education, to make those matches with Grand Island businesses and students for their senior year.

Serving as program director, and its promise of guiding young college students to their futures, is very exciting, said Krupicka.

“I spent the past 40 years in education, both as a teacher and a principal,” he said. “I see this as a natural progression. At one time in my career I was a K-12 principal, and now I’m working with college kids.”

It was a more natural progression than even his interviewers at WSC first realized.

Prior to serving as Northwest High principal, Krupicka was a middle school principal in Wayne.

“One of the committee was a parent who I had their student when I was at Wayne Middle School, so they remembered me,” he said.

And while he was a principal in Wayne, he served as an adjunct at WSC!

“I had that connection to Wayne State and now to Grand Island, and I put the two together,” he said.

Connecting students now with opportunities in local business is important as, according to a study completed with Grand Island area employers, there are many business leaders who are readying to retire, said Krupicka.

“We have to find ways to provide for young people to come to Grand Island and take over some of these jobs. Move in to some of these jobs, if you will,” he said.

While there is much interest in the program from local employers, a challenge for Krupicka is keeping the program’s 15 first-year students interested in coming to Grand Island through to their senior year.

“There’s more of a need right now than we have supply of students ready to come here,” he said. “I’ve got to keep them interested, and I believe they will be because we need young people to fill these positions, but keep them interested until their senior year.”

Though all 15 of the program’s positions are filled this year, there may be up to five alternate placements available, said Krupicka.

“There are students who drop out of the program, even though it’s the first year. They may have committed to it and changed their mind,” he said.

The program is expected to expand each year to include more students.

“My job becomes twofold then,” said Krupicka. “I need to feed the next class following, so I will be going into area high schools and recruiting students to attend Wayne State, and to be interested in and apply for the Career Scholars Program.”

For more information about this program, visit www.wsc.edu/career-scholars.