Lights will be brighter for downtown Grand Island shoppers

In debuting its new festoon lights, Grand Island hearkens back to long-ago nights when similar lights illuminated downtown.

An old photo, dug up from 1935, shows bright lights hanging above the downtown area.

The new lights were unveiled Friday night as part the Railside Christmas celebration. The festoon lights crisscross six blocks of Third Street.

The new display is “a recreation of an historic look for Grand Island, and I think it also represents a revitalization of our downtown area,” said Mayor Roger Steele.

Workers in the city’s Utilities Department worked for several weeks to get them ready for Friday night.

“So kudos to them. I’m very pleased with how hard they worked,” Steele said. “They did this to make us have a great kickoff to our Christmas and the holiday celebration.”

The idea for the festoon lights came from the Railside business improvement district. Steele said he was “really excited when they brought it to me.” He likes the way the project recreates the look of downtown from the early 20th century.

The lights will shine throughout the year in downtown Grand Island — not just during the Christmas season.

Friday night’s celebration included the new as well as the old.

One new attraction: Railside visitors could take advantage of an augmented reality photo op in front of Pinnacle Bank.