Like most of Nebraska, Grand Island area will move to Phase 4 Monday

At those gatherings, groups still will be asked to remain 6 feet apart.

Under DHHS guidelines, gatherings include but are not limited to “indoor or outdoor arenas, indoor or outdoor auctions, stadiums, tracks, fairgrounds, festivals, zoos, auditoriums, large-event conference rooms, meeting halls, indoor theaters, libraries, swimming pools and “any other confined indoor or outdoor space.”

Under Phase 3, parades, carnivals, midways, dances, street dances and beer gardens are prohibited. Those restrictions no longer will be in place.

As part of Phase 4, plans for reopening or expanding to new capacity limits must still be submitted to local health departments and approved for all indoor and outdoor venues or locations that hold 500 or more individuals before reopening is permitted. For counties of more than 500,000 people, the limit expands to 1,000.

Health officials are concerned about “the number of quarantines and isolations that we’re doing, in trying to keep those under control, while we continue through the fall,” Anderson said.

“We’re going into a critical period of time where we may in the next few weeks see increasing numbers of cases, based on what the experts tell us,” she said, referring to the University of Nebraska Medical Center.