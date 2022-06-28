Lincoln Airport approves budget that is likely largest in history

The Lincoln Airport Authority has adopted what is likely the largest budget in the airport’s history.

The approved budget Thursday for the 2023 fiscal year, which begins July 1, is $78.3 million, up from $63 million last year.

The large budget is mainly due to costs for the airport’s terminal renovation and expansion project, with $45.6 million in bond proceeds for the project included in the coming year’s budget.

Last year’s budget had included $33.6 million in bond proceeds for the roughly $55 million project, which will add about 35,000 square feet to the existing 58,000-square-foot building, consolidate its two security checkpoints into one and add airline gates, but much of that spending was delayed and shifted into the new budget, officials said.

Including the $45.6 million for the terminal project, the airport plans to spend nearly $52.5 million overall on capital projects.

For the second year in a row, the airport will collect revenue from a property tax it levied last year to help pay for the terminal project. The projected revenue is about $3.4 million.

The airport also is projecting to bring in about $17 million in operating revenue in 2023, which is up significantly over the $15.6 million budgeted amount for 2022, although it’s only slightly higher than the $16.8 million the airport projects it actually will bring in once the fiscal year has ended on June 30.