Lincoln Elementary’s connections speak volumes through Spanish Club

As Lincoln Elementary School Spanish Club students trickle into the classroom, they eagerly bring their well-loved, wrinkled Spanish language worksheets to show the club’s facilitator, Leticia Acosta.

The club is a pilot project, which was developed by Acosta and a team of parents and her fellow Lincoln Elementary educators. Liang O’Brien, community and family outreach liaison at Lincoln Elementary, is one of the team members.

“So far, the feedback that we got from the parents is really good,” O’Brien said. “We’ll probably build into it. But honestly, at this point, we’re just testing things out.”

The class consists of 20 students. Most have some experience with Spanish, a few none at all.

O’Brien said the majority have some experience with Spanish.

“We opened it to everyone because we definitely want everyone to be welcome and invited. We have two monolingual speakers, whose parents are not from a Hispanic background,” she said. That doesn’t make those students any less enthusiastic, O’Brien said. “They give their best. Last (session) their eyes were wide open, listening. You could tell that they had that eagerness to learn.”

Acosta explained the varying Spanish-speaking experience among the students.

“I like that the kids are learning some skills about Spanish because most of them have families and relatives that don’t speak English,” she said. “Some kids don’t speak Spanish, but they understand it. I don’t know what happened with that communication with them.”

O’Brien agrees. “There’s a little bit of disconnection, especially with older generations. Some of the kids can’t talk to the grandparents. It’s a way to give them that ability. Yes, you can understand it. Now we’re giving you the tools, so you can speak, you can write … you can do more.”

On Wednesday, the second meeting of the club, Acosta explained the different vowel sounds. The class, which is supplemented by books, includes phonics, reading and writing. The class is taught almost entirely in Spanish.

Acosta, who is a paraeducator at Lincoln Elementary, was tapped for the job. When living in Mexico, Acosta was a preschool teacher.

O’Brien said the consensus was Acosta would be the “perfect fit” to lead the club.

“We begged her to do it. She doesn’t want to say it because she is very humble,” O’Brien said. “We are very, very excited because she fits perfectly with her teaching background.” Additionally, O’Brien said, having Acosta already familiar in the building helps the club identify with the community the school already serves.

Acosta said while the club is in its beginning stage, she has had students approach her with questions. As she teaches the club members, who are third- and fourth-graders at Lincoln Elementary, they quickly respond to her questions, and watch carefully as she sounds out the letters and words, using exaggerated expressions.

As Acosta holds up signs with vowels on them, asking her students to try sounding out the letter, their excitement – not just correct responses – indicate that the club is doing what it was designed to do.

Acosta said she’s grateful for the opportunity to work with students and contribute to the Lincoln Elementary family.

“I love this school,” Acosta said. “They are so nice and ask when they need help. I like it. And I can help them.”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

