Lincoln Highway receives National Scenic Byway designation

Sharon Strouse, the executive director for the foundation, worked with Nebraska closely through mentoring, trainings and numerous phone calls. Strouse said that the Lincoln Highway was a great candidate for the byway designation because it tells a unique story of Nebraskan economics, travel and history through the landmarks along it. Strouse was able to help Nebraska tourism officials showcase the history and character of the byway in the management plan.

Officials working on the application researched the highway’s role in Nebraska history, economics, recreation and culture. The highway runs along the historical Oregon, Mormon and California trails and the Pony Express route. There is an abundance of wildlife, including Sandhill cranes during their migration, that can be seen along the highway. Small-town wonders like historic gas stations and diners were marked as important stops on the highway.

Once locations were recognized, officials said physical improvements were made along the highway to enhance the storytelling locations. These physical improvements included updating signage, removing billboards that obstruct scenic views, cleaning up along the roads and outlooks and ensuring small towns have the resources to welcome new visitors, officials said.