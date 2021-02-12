Lincoln Park could get new trees with Arbor Day event

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’ve always accepting tree donations, but we want to see if there was anybody who wanted to donate some for Arbor Day,” he said.

The city has invested greatly in Lincoln Park.

“That park is one of our busiest parks now,” Burrow said Tuesday. “It has futsal, which is like soccer, with a cage and a net. We put in a brand-new playground there with rubber matting and a basketball court, and now it’s all irrigated. It never used to be irrigated.”

No other improvements are planned for Lincoln Park.

A significant improvement was its swimming pool replacement in 2013.

“Before that was the wading pool, and we did a little bit of parking improvement,” McCoy said. “Otherwise, we don’t have any immediate plans for large projects.”

McCoy applauded the six-member city Tree Board for looking to such upcoming events to help address concerns with the city’s tree population.

“Some of those bigger projects are on the forefront, but when it comes to trees, it’s nice to have a group that focuses on that area so it doesn’t get forgotten about,” he said.

Having healthy trees is important for a city, McCoy said.