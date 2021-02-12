Lincoln Park could get new trees with Arbor Day event

Grand Island’s Lincoln Park could get new trees this year as part of a planned Arbor Day event.
The park at 715 Beal St., off East Seventh Street, has many hackberry trees that need attention.
Hackberry trees are common across Grand Island, City Parks Director Todd McCoy said.
“Historically, I think they planted a lot of those because they do well here in this climate and this area,” he said. “Some of those, they just get old and they are damaged easily when they get overly mature.”
New trees are needed to replace those long damaged by wind and ice, said Barry Burrows, City Park superintendent, during Tuesday’s meeting of the Grand Island Tree Board.
“Lincoln Park needs trees bad,” Burrows said. “That park’s suffering with the lack of trees.”
An Arbor Day event being planned for 2021 could be used to provide new trees to the park.
Other sites being considered for the event are Stolley Park and the city cemetery, both of which could benefit from new trees, McCoy said.
The city will begin to solicit tree donations for the event.
In past years, the city has received anywhere from one to a dozen trees for Arbor Day.
“We’ve always accepting tree donations, but we want to see if there was anybody who wanted to donate some for Arbor Day,” he said.
The city has invested greatly in Lincoln Park.
“That park is one of our busiest parks now,” Burrow said Tuesday. “It has futsal, which is like soccer, with a cage and a net. We put in a brand-new playground there with rubber matting and a basketball court, and now it’s all irrigated. It never used to be irrigated.”
No other improvements are planned for Lincoln Park.
A significant improvement was its swimming pool replacement in 2013.
“Before that was the wading pool, and we did a little bit of parking improvement,” McCoy said. “Otherwise, we don’t have any immediate plans for large projects.”
McCoy applauded the six-member city Tree Board for looking to such upcoming events to help address concerns with the city’s tree population.
“Some of those bigger projects are on the forefront, but when it comes to trees, it’s nice to have a group that focuses on that area so it doesn’t get forgotten about,” he said.
Having healthy trees is important for a city, McCoy said.
“Trees are part of our quality of life,” he said. “On a hot summer day they make a space cooler. It helps with storm water runoff. They produce oxygen. And they increase property values.”