Lincoln Sen. Hilgers says Nebraska needs a strong attorney general

Asked about his desire for the job, Hilgers said, the “American system works when we have a strong rule of law and a constitutional system that’s respected.”

During the last 10 years, and “maybe even a little bit longer than that,” those two things have been under threat, which is affecting Nebraska families and companies “in really significant ways, especially through the federal government and its overreach.”

When you’re running to protect the rule of law and the Constitution, you have to first “address where those threats are coming from,” and right now that’s the federal government, he said.

Just in the last several months, Americans have seen a federal government acting in a way that he hasn’t seen in his lifetime, he said.

The Biden administration has experienced three court losses in trying to enforce vaccine mandates, he noted. Federal officials have an eviction moratorium “which they admitted was probably unconstitutional, and they continue to enforce it.”

Battles such as those must be fought in courtrooms, he said, where he has good experience.

Hilgers promises to support and defend, rather than defund, law enforcement,