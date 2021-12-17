Lincoln Sen. Hilgers says Nebraska needs a strong attorney general

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson has a great admirer in the man who’s looking to succeed him.
State Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, who is speaker of the Legislature, announced his candidacy Wednesday for the attorney general’s job.
Nebraska has had “a really good attorney general” for the last eight years, Hilgers said Thursday in Grand Island.
“Doug Peterson’s done an outstanding job,” he said.
If Peterson were running again, Hilgers said he would be the first person to support him, endorse him “and write him a campaign check. But he decided he’s not going to run for re-election.”
Nebraska must have a strong attorney general, he said. “That’s why I’m running.”
The 43-year-old attorney was re-elected to his second term in the Legislature in 2020. He was chosen as speaker by his legislative colleagues in January earlier this year.
When he ran for the speaker’s job, his fellow senators knew “that I was very conservative and very principled,” he said.
“I told everyone, and I think I’ve held true to my word over the last year, that I would treat people very fairly,” he said.
Hilgers also tried “to put some professionalism into the process,” he said.
“We’re going to fight battles on policy. You can’t take that out of the system, nor should you. But what you can do is limit the friction or the fights that are caused by bad process.”
So he’s tried to stress fair notice, reducing or eliminating surprises and “applying rules equally, no matter the bill or no matter the senator.” He’s also worked at being transparent and listening. Those are the qualities he’s found in his legal career “that have been very successful.” You can fight with your adversaries but you can still remain friends with them “and get constructive things accomplished.”
Hilgers is a partner in the law firm of Hilgers Graben, which has more than 70 employees. His partner, Andrew Graben, is based in Texas.
Hilgers is an Omaha native, graduating from Creighton Prep. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Baylor University in 2001. In 2004, he received his law degree from the University of Chicago, where he was an editor of the law review.
He and his wife of 11 years, Heather, have four children.
Hilgers made an earlier run at the attorney general job in 2014, losing to Peterson.
Asked about his desire for the job, Hilgers said, the “American system works when we have a strong rule of law and a constitutional system that’s respected.”
During the last 10 years, and “maybe even a little bit longer than that,” those two things have been under threat, which is affecting Nebraska families and companies “in really significant ways, especially through the federal government and its overreach.”
When you’re running to protect the rule of law and the Constitution, you have to first “address where those threats are coming from,” and right now that’s the federal government, he said.
Just in the last several months, Americans have seen a federal government acting in a way that he hasn’t seen in his lifetime, he said.
The Biden administration has experienced three court losses in trying to enforce vaccine mandates, he noted. Federal officials have an eviction moratorium “which they admitted was probably unconstitutional, and they continue to enforce it.”
Battles such as those must be fought in courtrooms, he said, where he has good experience.
Hilgers promises to support and defend, rather than defund, law enforcement,
In cities where support for police has faded, crime “has gone through the roof,” and people “are very concerned,” he said.
“I’ll make sure that our criminal laws are enforced around the state, including rural areas,” he said.
The attorney general plays a “really significant role” in prosecuting trafficking and child abuse cases, “and Nebraskans can count on me to follow through on that as well.”
Hilgers’ campaign has been endorsed by Gov. Pete Ricketts, U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, Congressmen Adrian Smith and Don Bacon and former Govs. Dave Heineman and Kay Orr. At his campaign announcement Wednesday, he was introduced by former Speakers of the Legislature Mike Flood and Jim Scheer, both of Norfolk.
Hilgers said he’s also received endorsements from state Sen. Ray Aguilar of Grand Island and Hall County Attorney Marty Klein.