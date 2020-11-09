Lindsey Jurgens wins seat on Grand Island school board; Dave Hulinsky, Tim Mayfield headed for recount

A challenger has edged out an incumbent board member to represent Ward A on the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education.
Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet said in an email that there are no remaining ballots to count, but that results remain unofficial until the canvassing board meets.
According to the unofficial results, challenger Lindsey Jurgens received 4,002 votes — 50.63% — while incumbent Terry Brown received 3,878 votes — 49.06% — a differential of just 124 votes. Overstreet said the vote differential for the Ward A race is not large enough to warrant an automatic recount unless a candidate requests it. Brown said he does not plan to ask for a recount.
Jurgens said she is thankful to the voters for putting their faith in her and that she aims to do “the very best for our kids.”
“It is a huge honor and I am so appreciative to all who voted,” she said. “I am appreciative to Terry (Brown) and the time that he served on the board. I love our community, I love our kids and I am so excited to get started.”
Jurgens said she planned to send Brown a personal note thanking him for his years of service on the GIPS board.
As a board member, she said, she hopes to open the lines of communication between the school board and both teachers and parents.
“I just feel that communication is going to be a cornerstone for growth in our district,” Jurgens said.
Brown, who has served on the GIPS board since January 2005, said he was not surprised by the results.
“It has been really noisy,” he said. “The district has made a lot of decisions in the last few months since COVID that have not been real popular. It is just one of those things.”
Brown thanked the voters for their support in this election and during his 16 years on the GIPS board. He said he feels he has accomplished a number of things during his tenure, including bond issues and changing the way Grand Island Senior High looks with the implementation of the academies.
“It has been so long,” he said. “There have been so many things that we have done and have had to react to. Last year, we started off with preschool and we are now ending with preschool. That was a topic way back when, trying to get it ramped up, and now we will have a new facility for it.”
Brown said he will not rule out another run for the GIPS board, but at the moment, does not know what his future holds once his term expires at the end of the year.
Ward B race headed to recount
In the Ward B race for the GIPS board, a recount will be conducted to determine whether Dave Hulinsky or Tim Mayfield will fill the second of two open board seats. Less than 1% — 16 votes — separates the two candidates, with Hulinsky receiving 2,065 votes (27.64%) and Mayfield receiving 2,049 votes.
Incumbent Lisa Albers retained her Ward B seat with 3,398 votes — 44.99% of the vote.
Overstreet said since there is less than a 1% margin between Hulinsky and Mayfield, she will recommend an automatic recount be conducted during a meeting of the Hall County Canvassing Board at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The recount would be conducted at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Overstreet said that per state law, both Hulinsky and Mayfield have been invited to be present for the recount.
Once the recount has been completed, she said, the canvassing board will finalize the election results.
Josh Hawley ran unopposed for the fourth open board seat, in Ward C. All four winning candidates will join the board in January.
