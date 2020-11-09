Lindsey Jurgens wins seat on Grand Island school board; Dave Hulinsky, Tim Mayfield headed for recount

“I just feel that communication is going to be a cornerstone for growth in our district,” Jurgens said.

Brown, who has served on the GIPS board since January 2005, said he was not surprised by the results.

“It has been really noisy,” he said. “The district has made a lot of decisions in the last few months since COVID that have not been real popular. It is just one of those things.”

Brown thanked the voters for their support in this election and during his 16 years on the GIPS board. He said he feels he has accomplished a number of things during his tenure, including bond issues and changing the way Grand Island Senior High looks with the implementation of the academies.

“It has been so long,” he said. “There have been so many things that we have done and have had to react to. Last year, we started off with preschool and we are now ending with preschool. That was a topic way back when, trying to get it ramped up, and now we will have a new facility for it.”

Brown said he will not rule out another run for the GIPS board, but at the moment, does not know what his future holds once his term expires at the end of the year.

Ward B race headed to recount