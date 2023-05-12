One of the overarching purposes of government is to preserve peace and, when peace is violated, to provide justice for all. Unfortunately, however, governments — even at the state level — are behaving more as instruments for redistribution of wealth. People are looking more and more toward government to provide for their needs and even their wants (which go far beyond needs).

Serving on the legislature's Appropriations Committee this past year has been an eye-opening experience for me. The state budget is thicker than the New York City phone book and we go over it line by line. It has been shocking to me to see how much money is spent on programs, agencies and departments, for all manner of things, from the critical to the frivolous.

For instance, 38% of our entire state budget is spent on education. The University of Nebraska has a budget near $3 billion dollars ($600 million of that is your state tax dollars!). Our entire state budget is just over $5 billion, with Medicaid receiving 17% of that amount. When you spend as much time as we do looking at state spending, it quickly becomes clear that government is a consumer, not a producer.

This week I want to walk you through that budgeting process to help taxpayers understand just how the process works and to help you know how you can be a part of that process. In the legislature there are two committees that deal exclusively with money. As you will see, the budget is reviewed over and over by numerous agencies. There is the Revenue Committee that determines how money is brought into the treasury (think taxes!). The other is the Appropriations Committee, (the one I serve on), which determines where money will be spent. It consists of nine senators and we meet daily.

Because of the time involved, that is the only committee we serve on, whereas other senators are on at least two committees.

Because this is an odd-numbered year, we meet for the long session which is for 90 working days and allows us to build the biennial, two-year budget. Next year is the short session which lasts for 60 days so we can make fine-tuned adjustments to the existing biennial budget.

Work on the budget begins long before senators meet in Lincoln for the annual session. This year's budget process began last July 15. Each agency begins working internally on its individual budget requests and justifications for any increases. Agency budget requests are due in the Department of Administrative Services (DAS) by September 15 and sent to the Legislature’s Fiscal Office where they are assigned to an analyst who oversees the agency.

From September through January, staff analyzes each agency's, board's and commission’s budget documents, which are often over 200 pages in length. The agencies also work with the governor’s budget staff to formulate the governor’s budget recommendation.

In odd-numbered years, the governor is required to submit his budget proposal by January 15. It comes as a handful of bills that are introduced by the speaker of the legislature at the request of the governor. These appropriation bills are referred to the Appropriation Committee.

During the first 10 days of the legislative session, senators are allowed to introduce bills which are then assigned to a specific committee based on the subject matter. Any bill that has a fiscal impact will have an appropriation or “A” bill attached to it.

In the first two months of the session, the Appropriations Committee meets with the Legislative Fiscal Office staff to review and discuss the analysis of each agency budget request. The objective is to submit recommendations to the legislature within 30 working days after the governor’s budget submission.

In March, the Appropriations Committee entertains public hearings on the budget and the transcripts of those hearings are publicly listed in the Legislative Journal. Agencies, interest groups and the general public have an opportunity to testify in person or submit a comment online. On the floor of the Legislature, the bill and its A Bill will be debated and voted on.

The Appropriations Committee meets for two weeks in April to complete a recommendation to be offered to the full legislature. The committee has until the 70th day to place budget bills on General File for first-round debate. One large bill appropriates most state funds for operation and state aid. There is another bill for capital construction projects, another for deficit appropriation and yet another for state employee salaries.

Those bills are all supposed to be passed by the legislature by the 80th day. An Emergency Clause, which requires a supermajority of 33 votes, is nearly always attached to each appropriation bill and takes effect immediately.

By May, the governor has five days to sign or not sign a bill, which then becomes law. He also has the option of vetoing the entire bill or he can line-item veto parts of an appropriations bill.

If a budget bill is vetoed or line-item vetoed, the Appropriations Committee must report its recommendation within one day. It takes 30 votes in the legislature to override a veto.

While, as you can see, there is an intense amount of scrutiny by the legislature on the spending of taxpayer dollars, unfortunately there is little incentive for state agencies to streamline their budgets or find ways to spend those dollars more wisely. Instead, the present system encourages those agencies to ask for more and more money each year, often without consideration of the difference between truly essential needs and the wants (and whims) of special interest groups.

A private business wouldn't last very long if it operated like government does because, unlike government entities, it doesn't have the ability to levy taxes in order to balance its budget. As former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich said, “Companies are forced to constantly innovate because of competition and the rise of customer expectations; bureaucracies can go on in perpetuity without change because they have no effective pressure to improve.”