Lippincott wins in Nebraska District 34

In his first bid for elected office, Loren Lippincott won a seat Tuesday in the Nebraska Legislature, representing District 34.

With 15 of 55 precincts reporting, Lippincott had 66.7% of the vote, compared to 33.3% for Mike Reimers.

Lippincott will succeed Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson, who was term-limited.

District 34 consists of Hamilton, Merrick and Nance counties and a portion of Hall County, including part of the city of Grand Island.

Lippincott, 67, lives halfway between Central City and Fullerton. He was an F-16 pilot in the Air Force and had a 30-year career as a Delta Air Lines pilot. He now helps on the family farm.

"I appreciate all the hard work that many of the volunteers have offered in helping the campaign the past 21 months," Lippincott said Tuesday night. "I'm very grateful for those folks. Obviously, I'd like to thank my mom and dad, who initially got me interested in politics and civic activity. They're both deceased now, but I'm very grateful for them."

Lippincott cited his time working as a page in the Legislature, "which was very helpful way back when." As a young man, Lippincott worked for Secretary of State Allen Beermann and served two years as a page in the Legislature.

"And of course I'd like to thank the Lord for giving me the opportunity to pursue this. I'm just very, very grateful for the many people that have helped me along the way," Lippincott said.

"I look forward to doing my very best representing the constituents of the 34th legislative district and also the state of Nebraska," he added. "There's lots of issues that will come before us, and I will do my best to listen to the concerns of the constituency and to take their interests to serve the state of Nebraska."

Reimers, 63, lives in Central City. He was in the Nebraska Air National Guard for 26 years. He also served as State American Legion commander. He works full time for Hamilton Sales and Service in Aurora.

Lippincott grew up along with two brothers and a sister on the Lippincott farm. He attended primary school in a one-room schoolhouse and was an Eagle Scout. He graduated from Central City High School in 1973. In high school, he was class president, student body president, athletic club president and a four-year letterwinner in sports.

Lippincott worked his way through the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, at one time holding down five jobs in addition to taking a full class load.

Lippincott worked at KOLN-TV and was a disc jockey at KBHL-FM, continuing with both jobs after college. After graduating from Nebraska with a degree in broadcast journalism, Lippincott worked full time at KOLN-TV for 18 months before moving to Denver.

Eventually he joined the Air Force and graduated third in a class of 700 from officer training school. He attended pilot training school at Vance Air Force Base in Enid, Okla., and was selected to return as an instructor. After three years as an instructor, Lippincott was awarded his first choice for duty assignment as an F-16 pilot and was stationed at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. He was his squadron’s overall Top Gun, following competition in air-to-air dogfighting and air-to-ground bombing.

After 10 years in the Air Force and after earning the rank of captain, he was honorably discharged and joined Delta. He retired as an international captain on the Boeing 767. During his time as a pilot, he visited 53 countries and five continents.

Lippincott has two sons and three grandchildren and attends Central City Bible Church. He and his wife were married for 17 years before they divorced.