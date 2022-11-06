Lippincott's campaign chest overshadows opponent's in Nebraska District 34

In the race to represent District 34 in the Nebraska Legislature, there’s a large discrepancy in the amount of money raised by the two candidates.

As of this week, Loren Lippincott has spent $104,564.96 in his attempt to capture the seat, while Mike Reimers has spent close to $8,000.

Donations to Lippincott’s campaign include $7,500 from Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Lippincott, 67, lives halfway between Central City and Fullerton. He was an F-16 pilot in the Air Force and had a 30-year career as a Delta Air Lines pilot.

Reimers, 63, lives in Central City. He was in the Nebraska Air National Guard for 26 years. He also served as State American Legion commander.

Both men are attempting to succeed Curt Friesen in representing an area that includes Hall, Hampton, Merrick and Nance counties.

Lippincott’s latest report to the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission shows $70,760 in campaign income and $58,543.92 in expenses. That report covers the period through Oct. 24.

But Lippincott supplied the Independent with more recent information.

As of Wednesday, he has raised $108,272 and spent $104,564.96. He has loaned his campaign $15,050.

Reimers has received about $200 in donations.

Reimers’ individual figures are not available because his campaign has raised less than $5,000.

A look at campaign funding shows who paid for the billboards, mailers and advertising used to attract votes.

Lippincott received $500 from Phillip Torrison of Omaha, $1,000 from Brenda Rish of Grand Island, $1,000 from Daniel and Lisa Thayer of Grand Island, $1,000 from Leanne Luebbe of Central City, $1,250 from Norman and Sue Krug of Central City, $1,000 from Les Denning of Central City, $300 from Steve or Debra Mead of Aurora, $500 from Curtis or Carla Carlson of Marquette, $255 from Eric Kamler of Geneva.

Other contributions to Lippincott include $4,300 from the Nebraska Bankers State Political Action Committee, $1,000 from the Nebraska Cooperative Council’s Political Action Committee, $1,500 from the Nebraska Action Committee for Rural Electrification PAC, $500 from the Independent Insurance Agents of Nebraska PAC, $500 from the Nebraska Association of Nurse Anesthetists PAC, $500 from the Nebraska Cattlemen Inc. NC State PAC, $1,000 from the Nebraska Construction Industry PAC, $1,000 from the Nebraska Farm Bureau Federation PAC, $5,500 from the Nebraska Realtors PAC and $1,500 from the Nebraska Insurance and Financial Advisors PAC.

Lippincott has received donations from the campaign funds of current or former Nebraska legislators. Friesen contributed $500 from his campaign fund. Lippincott also received $500 from Steve Halloran for Legislature, $500 from Ben Hansen for Legislature and $500 from Linehan for Legislature.

In addition, Lippincott has received $1,250 from the Nebraska Hospital Association PAC; $1,500 from the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry PAC; $1,000 from the Nebraska Insurance Federation PAC; $500 from the Nebraska Optometric Association PAC; $2,500 from the Friends of the University PAC, based in Omaha, and $500 from the Nebraska Society of Certified Public Accountants PAc.

Other donations to Lippincott include $1,000 from the Nebraska Republican Party, $500 from the Grand Island Casino PAC, $2,500 from the AGC Highway Improvement PAC., $1,000 from the BNSF Railway Co., $500 from Great Plains Communications, $500 from KAAPA Ethanol Holdings of Kearney, $1,000 from the Nebraska Equipment Dealers Association, $500 from the Nebraska Health Care Association, $500 from the Nebraska Independent Bankers Association, $500 from Peetz & Co. of Lincoln, $1,000 from Reynolds American Inc./RAI Services of Winston-Salem, N.C., $500 from Tenaska, Inc., of Omaha, $425 from T-Mobile USA, $500 from Tyson Foods, $1,000 from the Union Pacific Railroad Co., $2,500 from Charter Communications, $1,000 from American Property Casualty Insurance Association and $1,000 from Industrial Tower West of Fort Morgan, Colo.

Looking at expenses, Lippincott paid $623.70 to the Aurora News Register, $5,041.11 to Quality Press Printing of Lincoln, $486 to the Republican-Nonpareil of Central City, $3,000 to Rushmore Co. of Lincoln and $1,201.98 to the U.S. Postmaster in Lincoln.

Lippincott said his supporters are mostly “just the normal, average voters here in the district.”

He did have a fundraiser in Lincoln that was attended by a lot of of organizations, he said.

As part of his campaign, Lippincott has sent out mailings to potential donors, asking for support.

When they respond, “I try to write thank you notes to everybody even before I deposit their money,” he said.

How does a legislative candidate receive financial support from the governor?

“One of his lieutenants called me and vetted me, asked me all sorts of questions, where I stood on things,” Lippincott said.

After that, Lippincott was invited to a one-on-one chat with the governor, which lasted about 30 minutes. Before he went to Lincoln, Lippincott was instructed to bring along a stamped self-addressed, envelope.

“So at the end of our conversation, he says, ‘Well, do you have anything for me?’ Of course, I’m a little bit confused because you’re talking to the governor. So I give him the envelope, which is he what he was hinting for,” Lippincott said.

After Lippincott gave him the envelope, the governor asked if Lippincott was going to ask for a specific amount. Lippincott had been briefed beforehand about “what would be a reasonable amount,” he said.

Ricketts then “told me this funny little story,” Lippincott said.

Ricketts said that he had recently had “a Christian man come in and talk to me.”

As a humble Christian man, he told Ricketts, “I don’t really like to ask people for money.”

Ricketts told the man, “Sir, there is nothing more humbling than asking someone for money.”