Lisa Albers wins another term while Dave Hulinsky, Lindsey Jurgens have narrow lead in school board races

Two seats on the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education are too close to call.
According to preliminary unofficial results, incumbent Lisa Albers won with 3,346 votes — 45% — to fill one of two seats representing Ward B. However, there are only 13 votes separating Dave Hulinsky and Tim Mayfield to fill the second seat.
Hulinsky had 2,028 votes — 27.29% — and Mayfield had 2,015 votes — 27.29%.
In Ward A, challenger Lindsey Jurgens is leading incumbent Terry Brown by 101 votes. She received 3,947 votes — 50.49% — and Brown had 3,846 votes — 49.2%.
“With it being such a weird and unusual election, I don’t think I had a real pulse on what I was expecting to have happen tonight.” Mayfield said. “Obviously, I was hoping it wouldn’t be close, but it is what it is. We will just wait and see how the final ballots come in.”
Hulinsky said he expected to have a close race for the seat, but did not expect it to be within just 13 votes. He said that despite what the end results show, “Grand Island is going to win” with either him or Mayfield on the GIPS board.
“I am more going after teacher support and he is — from what I’ve read — leaning more towards the logistics side of the school board,” Hulinsky said. “I am not running against somebody, but for some ideas that I think need to be put in place to help these teachers out because they are just not getting the support they need right now. They need to know that there is at least one person on the board that is going to be thinking about them on a lot of these issues that are coming up.”
Albers said she is “thrilled” she won and feels she has more work to do.
“I am just very excited to keep working for Ward B,” she said. “I would like to continue working at the Unicameral and advocating for students. I don’t know what my next project will be, but there is always something in the wings that needs done.”
Brown said that with this being “a tough year for schools in general,” schools are having to make tough decisions and that this is reflected in the close election results.
“I didn’t expect it to be anything but something like this,” he said.
Brown said he will continue to watch the election results to see if he wins another term on the GIPS board.
Jurgens said she is eager to have a lead as of Tuesday evening, but was surprised to see the race be as close as it is. She said she was on edge waiting for election results Tuesday night.
“I am definitely feeling anxious, excited and hopeful,” Jurgens said. “It is just a matter of wait and see. I am really eager to see what the rest of the numbers reveal but I am really surprised to see it as close as it is at the moment.”
Jurgens said that leading by only 101 votes — 44 at one point Tuesday night — shows that every vote counts and is thankful to all the voters who cast their vote for her.
