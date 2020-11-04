Lisa Albers wins another term while Dave Hulinsky, Lindsey Jurgens have narrow lead in school board races

Two seats on the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education are too close to call.

According to preliminary unofficial results, incumbent Lisa Albers won with 3,346 votes — 45% — to fill one of two seats representing Ward B. However, there are only 13 votes separating Dave Hulinsky and Tim Mayfield to fill the second seat.

Hulinsky had 2,028 votes — 27.29% — and Mayfield had 2,015 votes — 27.29%.

In Ward A, challenger Lindsey Jurgens is leading incumbent Terry Brown by 101 votes. She received 3,947 votes — 50.49% — and Brown had 3,846 votes — 49.2%.

“With it being such a weird and unusual election, I don’t think I had a real pulse on what I was expecting to have happen tonight.” Mayfield said. “Obviously, I was hoping it wouldn’t be close, but it is what it is. We will just wait and see how the final ballots come in.”

Hulinsky said he expected to have a close race for the seat, but did not expect it to be within just 13 votes. He said that despite what the end results show, “Grand Island is going to win” with either him or Mayfield on the GIPS board.