Lisa Boeke has spent decades working to keep people healthy

Lisa Boeke, community health supervisor for the Central District Health Department, has helped the public stay healthy and safe for nearly four decades.
A registered nurse since 1983, Boeke has served in public health since 1988.
She is a graduate of South Dakota State University in Brookings, S.D., and College of St. Mary in Omaha.
Boeke was inspired to become a nurse by the variety the role promised.
“Every day was different and everything you did throughout the day was different,” she said. “From going out into the homes to see people, helping them to be able to stay in their homes, to working with young kids in WIC, giving immunizations, maybe providing education, school nurse duties, we did back then — all those kinds of things.”
She added, “People were very appreciative, and it really did feel like I was making a difference.”
Boeke has been at the CDHD for five years, overseeing the WIC (Women, Infants & Children) supplemental program.
The CDHD has a WIC caseload of roughly 2,000 to 2,500 clients.
“I truly am passionate about what WIC does, in that it is preventive in nature,” Boeke said. “It provides education, support to young families when they need it the most.”
The need for WIC services is great in the three-county district.
Boeke has seen that access to WIC services does make a difference.
Women on WIC tend to have longer pregnancies with fewer early-birth pregnancies and fewer low-weight births.
Helping a pregnant woman stay healthy leads to a healthy baby with a healthy start, which affects the baby’s entire life.
“A lot of times, when a woman is pregnant, the WIC office is the first place she presents,” Boeke said, “and the WIC office helps her to understand that she needs to go to a physician, how she accesses health care, that might not be something she’s done as an adult. She might be worried about insurance, all of those things, and we can help be that support system.”
Many of the CDHD’s clients are working families, she said.
“We know there’s probably people out there who may qualify for WIC who may not be aware of that or coming in for services,” Boeke said.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees the program, has waived requirements for the physical presence of clients.
“Usually, WIC is a program where people come in, we do a lot of face-to-face, weighing and measuring, provide education. With COVID, we’re doing it all remotely,” Boeke said. “The participants have been so very grateful for that. They’ve felt it’s a safe way to continue to receive their services. I’m really proud of staff for making that change.”
A challenge for Boeke is that WIC is a time-constrained program.
“We had somebody the other day who, their youngest child turned 5, so they no longer qualify for WIC services,” she said. “She said, ‘This has been such a huge help to me. Now who’s going to help answer my questions?’ It’s not just the assistance with healthy foods, but the education and supports to referrals.”
Boeke serves on the WIC National Board of Directors, which has allowed her to meet people from across the country who share her passion.
“One thing that really resonates with me is that whether they were in Vermont or California, or here in Nebraska, people have the same needs,” she said. “There might be different ways of meeting those needs but they have the same basic human need for someone who cares about them and helping them be as well as they can be.”
Boeke also oversees CDHD’s immunization program.
CDHD nurses annually give thousands of immunizations to clients ranging in age from infant to 100, and they educate the public on the importance of vaccination.
The district has a high rate of immunization and positive reception toward vaccination.
“Everyone wants to do what’s best for their child,” Boeke said. “We can just help answer some of those questions and guide them to good, credible information.”
For her, the pandemic has been challenging. It is a challenge that has been met, though, with years of preparation and training for such events.
It has also had a positive side.
“What has amazed me is how the communities have come together,” Boeke said. “So many people are concerned about helping out the people who are directly or indirectly affected by the pandemic.”
A food security task force, comprised of volunteers, has worked to make sure no household has gone hungry due to losing income during the pandemic, she said.
“It renewed my belief in how many good people there are who really want to do good things, and I’ve seen a lot of that,” Boeke said.
Serving the public and helping to secure its health has been rewarding, she said.
“There’s always been opportunity for growth and learning, and developing relationships with people,” Boeke said, “and that has really been a blessing in my life.”