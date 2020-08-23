Lisa Boeke has spent decades working to keep people healthy

A challenge for Boeke is that WIC is a time-constrained program.

“We had somebody the other day who, their youngest child turned 5, so they no longer qualify for WIC services,” she said. “She said, ‘This has been such a huge help to me. Now who’s going to help answer my questions?’ It’s not just the assistance with healthy foods, but the education and supports to referrals.”

Boeke serves on the WIC National Board of Directors, which has allowed her to meet people from across the country who share her passion.

“One thing that really resonates with me is that whether they were in Vermont or California, or here in Nebraska, people have the same needs,” she said. “There might be different ways of meeting those needs but they have the same basic human need for someone who cares about them and helping them be as well as they can be.”

Boeke also oversees CDHD’s immunization program.

CDHD nurses annually give thousands of immunizations to clients ranging in age from infant to 100, and they educate the public on the importance of vaccination.

The district has a high rate of immunization and positive reception toward vaccination.