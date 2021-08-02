 Skip to main content
Listen Now: Back to the Past Episode One " B-17 Bomber crashes"
Join Us as we go “Back to the Past” to deep-dive into the events that led to some of our Hall County Historical Markers, including talking to people who witness their lives through them.

On the first episode: Hall County Historical makers recalling B-17 Bomber crashes from 1943, and 1944. We talk to the president of the Hall County Historical Society, and a witness of the 1943 crash.

