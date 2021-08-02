Listen Now: Back to the Past Episode One " B-17 Bomber crashes"

Join Us as we go “Back to the Past” to deep-dive into the events that led to some of our Hall County Historical Markers, including talking to people who witness their lives through them.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
On the first episode: Hall County Historical makers recalling B-17 Bomber crashes from 1943, and 1944. We talk to the president of the Hall County Historical Society, and a witness of the 1943 crash.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.