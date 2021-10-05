Listening session allows public to give its input on the future of Fonner Park

Nearly 100 people gathered in the Nebraska Building on Monday to lend their voices to the ongoing master plan being developed for Fonner Park.
The meeting was hosted by the Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation Master Planning Committee. The event was designed to gather public input, ideas and suggestions for the campus’ future best use and future growth, along with the Nebraska State Fair.
Lindsey Koepke, executive director of the 1868 Foundation, said, “nobody knows the fairgrounds as well as our guests.”
At Monday’s session, the public had the chance to visit with officials at three different listening posts. The ideas will be gathered from Monday’s meeting and incorporated into the long-term master plan that’s in development.
The 1868 Foundation is serving as sponsor acting on behalf of entities that use and support the Fonner Park Campus including Fonner Park, Nebraska State Fair, Heartland Events Center, Grand Island Livestock Complex Authority, Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce, Grand Island & Hall County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Hall County Agricultural Society, Grow Grand Island, Hall County and the city of Grand Island.
A representatives from the global planning firm Populous was also at the meeting. Also helping with the master plan are CMBA Architects, Olsson Engineering and Chief Construction.
Populous representative, Charlie Kolarik, said his firm has experience in working with both horse tracks and state fairs.
Shepherd the master plan
Earlier this year, the 1868 Foundation hired Populous to shepherd the master plan of the Fonner Park campus. Populous officials have visited the Fonner campus several times before Monday’s listening session. The session was intended to get public input before Populous and its partners start working on the final product, which they will present to the Nebraska State Fair Board of Directors at their December meeting.
“This will be a long-term strategic master plan,” Kolarik said. “It’s going to include components of design elements that might be things implemented in a near term, but it’s also looking directionally at the long term.”
Kolarik said the master plan will be a “living, breathing type of document.”
“A good master plan should have enough flexibility that it can change and adjust with the markets and the different influences that might happen within the community,” he said. “At the same time, the importance of the plan is that we’re able to identify the right locations for the right components or design elements so that as those are added over time, they are put in the right places and they are working toward a holistic functional campus.”
Born in the early part of the 1950s, Fonner Park was not only home of the Hall County Fair, but of Fonner Race Track, a premiere horse racing facility during its seven decades. While the racing industry has had it ups and downs, Fonner Park and community leaders turned the facility around during the first decade of the new century with the building of the Heartland Events Center and the relocation of the Nebraska State Fair from Lincoln in 2010.
With the relocation of the State Fair, came more than $40 million of new building construction at Fonner Park, including some of the best livestock barns in the country, which has hosted many national livestock shows during the past decade.
Last year, the voters of Nebraska approved casino gambling at horse race tracks in the state. Fonner Park will be the home of a $100 million resort and casino developed over the next several years. The master plan will incorporate that casino as part of its vision of the future of the nearly 70-year-old Fonner Park campus.
Kolarik said company has experience working with multi-use venues, such as Fonner Park, that has a horse racing facility.
“What’s really amazing about Fonner is that it’s one of the few still in existence and it’s amazing,” he said. “It’s an amazing testament to the people who run and operate and founded that facility that goes all the way back into the 1950s. They’ve created and sustained something here that is still relevant to the community.”
Kolarik said the Fonner Park facility offers a lot of “unique opportunities with all of the different types of events happening on one campus.”
“One reason that the master plan is so critical is that we have to figure out how all of these elements work together,” he said.
Another point about the Fonner campus that is intriguing to Kolarik is that, “in the past five or so years, I’ve been working with many of the big livestock shows around the country. Something that’s fascinating in the user groups that we have at those venues is that Fonner Park continues to come up over and over and over again.”
He said Fonner Park is mentioned by the livestock exhibitors as one of the premier livestock event venues in the country.
“It’s beloved within that industry,” Kolarik said. “I was really intrigued to come out here and learn about all the great things that they’re doing right. This is not a master plan about fixing something that’s broken. This is a master plan that’s about casting a communal vision of the future of Fonner Park that will help it continue along that path with its importance to the community, as well as to a broader national group of livestock and other exhibitors.”
Kolarik said they haven’t started design work yet, but plans to have its report completed by December since they started working on the master plan in August.
“We have a very short time frame and I think it’s a testament to our interest in understanding what this facility means to the community and to each of the different stakeholders,” he said. “That is why we are here tonight listening and trying to really understand all of those different influences before we put pen to paper and start to graphically communicate all of those desires and all of those interests into a master plan.”
Koepke said at this point the development of the master plan, they have the critical and essential infrastructure items nailed down, such as improving drainage and parking availability.
She said what they are hoping for from Monday’s listening session was hearing from the public about what they want to see Fonner Park in terms of long lasting facilities and amenities.
Those not able to attend the listening session can fill out the online survey at https://bit.ly/nsfmasterplan or visit the Nebraska State Fair website at www.statefair.org.