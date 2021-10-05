Listening session allows public to give its input on the future of Fonner Park

Kolarik said the Fonner Park facility offers a lot of “unique opportunities with all of the different types of events happening on one campus.”

“One reason that the master plan is so critical is that we have to figure out how all of these elements work together,” he said.

Another point about the Fonner campus that is intriguing to Kolarik is that, “in the past five or so years, I’ve been working with many of the big livestock shows around the country. Something that’s fascinating in the user groups that we have at those venues is that Fonner Park continues to come up over and over and over again.”

He said Fonner Park is mentioned by the livestock exhibitors as one of the premier livestock event venues in the country.

“It’s beloved within that industry,” Kolarik said. “I was really intrigued to come out here and learn about all the great things that they’re doing right. This is not a master plan about fixing something that’s broken. This is a master plan that’s about casting a communal vision of the future of Fonner Park that will help it continue along that path with its importance to the community, as well as to a broader national group of livestock and other exhibitors.”