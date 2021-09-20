Literacy Council of Grand Island celebrates with open house

“[Cordle] has been the epitome of rolling with the punches. She’s been here just a little over a week and she was more than happy to help me with this event,” Hullett said. “I was trying to hold back when I was training her on different procedures, but she said, ‘now what’s next?’”

“They are both very hard-working ladies who have a lot have passion and work ethic I’ve seen already,” Hullett said. “We just met them a couple of weeks ago, so I’m really excited for everyone to start working together and see how we can not only sustain our current programs, but also expand and improve upon them.”

All fits into an overall purpose for the open house, Hullett said. “We really wanted to focus on not only showing our space, but also letting people know that we’re here to provide free literacy education in a variety of ways, and to also have people really get a better understanding of kind of who we are and what we do,” Hullett said. “We have current students here today, current volunteer instructors, as well as our staff and board of directors. We really want people when they hear ‘Literacy Council’ to know what that means.”

Find the Literacy Council of Grand Island at https://www.giliteracy.org/. Hullett said, “All you really have to do is make the effort to contact us. You can come and just walk into our office, you can call us you can email our info account, you can reach out on social media on our new website. You have to just make that initial contact, and say, ‘Hey, I’m interested in learning more about the organization about volunteering.’”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

