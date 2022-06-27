Literacy Council of Grand Island looking for volunteers

For nearly 40 years, the Literacy Couwncil of Grand Island has been making a difference by helping immigrants to this country not only to assimilate to their new home by learning English as a second language, but beginning on their pathway to becoming a citizen of the United States.

The Literacy Council depends on volunteers in helping newcomers assimilate to their new county. But the recent COVID-19 pandemic has cut the number of volunteers down, according to Tiffany Hartford, Literacy Council executive director.

Hartford said the goal of the literacy council and its mission is to “teach literacy to those who need it.”

“Everything is free of charge,” she said. “So, we operate under a four pillar type system. That means we have four different ways that we can serve our students.”

One way, Hartford said, it the volunteer tutors who help newcomers become familiar with English.

“The tutors come in and work with them one-on-one,” she said. “That is our flagship program and that is where we are lower in numbers of volunteers than before.”

As a result of the pandemic, the Literacy Council lost a lot of volunteer tutors. Because of the void, Hartford said they have switched to a classroom approach in teaching English. The Literacy Council’s staff offer classes to the newcomers to further their advancement in learning English as a second language and preparing them for the pathway to citizenship. The Literacy Council also provides lab settings with computers to teach them English and prepare them on their citizenship requirements.

Hartford said they are averaging about 100 new students each year. Every week they average about 40 students who come to the Literacy Council to learn and prepare to become citizens.

The volunteer tutors mainly focus on conversational English with the students.

“I would say right now we have maybe a dozen volunteer tutors who come in during the week to do those one on one meetings,” Hartford said. “We have students on waiting lists to get that one on one meeting time. We’re offering more classes to try and offset the lack of volunteer tutors.”

Grand Island is a multicultural community being home to immigrants from more than two dozen countries. There are many different languages and dialects for the volunteers and staff to deal with. Along with literacy skills and English as a second language, they also instruct the newcomers in financial literacy and the everyday survival skills needed to live in a new land.

Jan Cordle is director of programs for the Literacy Council.

When it comes to volunteer tutors, Cordle said the council is looking for a “variety of people that want to teach things, such as conversation.”

It is through a relaxed conversational approach that the volunteer tutors engage their students. She said the main qualification for the volunteer tutor is “have a good heart.”

“Having a good heart is the main thing,” Cordle said.

Volunteer tutors are of all ages, from high school to retirees. They usually instruct their students once or twice a week. Sometimes, she said, former students come in to become volunteer tutors.

Tracy Noble have bee a volunteer tutor at the Literacy Council for five years. Noble said when her children grew up and went out on their own, her husband directed her to a newspaper article about volunteering at the Literacy Council.

“He told me that his was a good thing for me to do,” Noble said.

She is a trained speech therapist. Teaching conversational English came naturally for her.

“But you don’t have to have that background as anybody can tutor,” Noble said. “You just have to have an open heart and open mind.”

Hartford said the Literacy Council’s greatest accomplishment is seeing a student first come in to becoming comfortable with the English language and to work hard in gaining their citizenship to this country.

“That’s one of the greatest goals of the Literacy Council is for that student to become a citizen,” she said.

Since July 4, 1857, Grand Island has had a long history of welcoming immigrants from many countries who settled here to make a new life for themselves and their families. That tradition continues as immigrants add to the cultural and economic vitality of the community.

“I have enjoyed everything about being a volunteer here,” said Noble. “I’ve taught numerous people citizenship or basic conversational or beginning English. I just really enjoy the cultures and getting to know the families. It’s very rewarding.”

Helping to assimilate newcomers to Grand Island, she said, helps create a stronger community.

“I think it’s great that we can help somebody else and learn about the other people in our communities,” Noble said. “I think it would open up people’s minds maybe broaden their thinking about different people.”

The Literacy Council of Grand Island is located at 115 W. Charles St. The telephone number is 308-675-3292. Their email is info@giliteracy.org. Hours of operation are Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m. through 8 p.m. Their web address is www.giliteracy.org.

