Literacy Council will have open house Sept. 19

Members of the public are invited to an open house Sunday, Sept. 19, at the Literacy Council of Grand Island, 115 W. Charles St.

The event, which runs 2-4 p.m., marks the organization’s one-year anniversary serving the community at its new location. It also comes after a recent rebrand campaign and new additions to the Literacy Council staff.

Attendees will be able to meet current students, tour the school and enjoy free food.

Masks must be worn by all attendees, regardless of vaccination status. Free masks will be available at the main entrance.