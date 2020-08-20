Little dog, big difference: Therapy dog aims to help Grand Island Central Catholic students, staff

Engle said that last year was a tragic year for GICC as the school lost one of its own in October. The day after the loss, he said GICC had four therapy dogs from Lutheran Family Charities visit the school to comfort students and “it was a game changer.”

“The amount of stress relief and comfort that brought our kids was outstanding,” Engle said. “I really think it helped us get through that day in a pretty significant way. We cling to our faith quite a bit here, and that is No. 1, but having that option of being able to relieve stress that way was big.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic, Engle said, providing mental health services to students and staff is critical. He said Shire will help with this.

“We have to make sure that, from a mental health standpoint, we are taking care of our students and staff, and providing opportunities for people to relieve stress if needed and make sure they acknowledge their mental health,” Engle said. “Having a dog here is definitely a good thing.”

Engle said there has been “universally positive” feedback about having Shire at GICC.

“Our parents are very excited for this opportunity,” he said. “Our students are totally smitten with Shire.”