Little Feet on the Farm guides kids from farm to fork

Little feet padded through a corralled little farm in the Pinnacle Bank Expo Building during this year’s Hall County Fair.

The display, dubbed “Little Feet on the Farm” has been a Hall County Fair standby for several years. Stations lined up in order of the food cycle help kids ages 2-12 learn more about farming and where their food comes from.

Volunteers from Hall County Ag Society, 4-H and FFA groups, families and area students help keep an eye on the farm-to-fork micro-farm.

“A lot of kids are living in cities and not getting exposed to agriculture,” said Lachelle Beltz of Hall County Ag Society. Beltz and fellow ag society member Kerry Glandt were on hand Saturday afternoon, along with Northwest students.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Beltz and Glandt estimated 250 children had moved through the farm by that time.

“We’ve had years with 700 … 800 kids going through,” Beltz said.

Bright buckets of different types of grain were toward the beginning of the farm-to-fork journey, letting kids know that something as everyday as breakfast cereal started as something as removed as a kernel of corn.

Smaller buckets let children “feed chickens.” There were also pretend apples to be picked.