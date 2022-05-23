Feeding the needy is not easy, and not everyone can turn one loaf of bread into many.

Brian Whitecalf of Grand Island has helped through the Little Free Food Pantry Project.

The cabinets and birdhouse-like boxes can be seen throughout Grand Island with donated food and other products made free and readily available to anyone in need.

A new little food pantry was added last week to the lobby of Grand Island Public Library.

“This shelf had been in storage for a while, with the pandemic going on. Then, Dan Douglas and his daughter fixed it up, painted it up,” Whitecalf explained.

The project started in early 2020.

“A group of us got together just as the pandemic was starting. We had an Eagle Scout, the Kelly family, and he was willing to make four cabinets. He made them for his Eagle Scout project.”

Those can be found at Trinity United Methodist, First-Faith Methodist, Messiah Lutheran and Calvary Lutheran. More can be found at A.C. Laundromat, by Paul Davis, and at College Park.

The little pantries are for nonperishable foods, and can include kids books, some household items, dishes, some clothing and household supplies.

“Anything someone might want, but then you don’t need it anymore, so you could pass it on to the cabinet,” Whitecalf said.

Concerns that food would stay in the cabinet too long and spoil were quickly disproven.

“For the most part, the same day, someone puts items in, it can be within an hour that the items are coming right back out,” Whitecalf said.

The cabinets are also serving another purpose.

“A lot of parents are using the food cabinet as a learning opportunity for their family and kids to show them appreciation for what they do have,” Whitecalf said, “and helping others who may not have anything at all.”

While it is a relief to see the cabinets being used by so many, it is unfortunate that the need is so great, he said..

“There’s one two blocks from my house, and you see people pull up and not get out of their car. That means the cabinet is visibly empty,” he said. “There’s still a lot more food insecurity that goes on in Grand Island, especially since the pandemic.”

This is not the only food insecurity project Whitecalf is involved in. He volunteers at the Many Blessings food bank, formerly sited at Messiah Lutheran.

“They were doing an in-person meal, which then had to change to be outside, and then we were doing grocery food boxes,” he said. “It’s down right now, but at our height we were giving out over 1,000 boxes on a Saturday afternoon. Now we’re back down to 300 or so, and people wait two hours to get a box.”

Whitecalf is also on the Project Hunger board, which hosts fundraising events and helps collects supplies for Salvation Army and its meal services.

It is a specific concern for Whitecalf.

“We produce so much food in this country and around the world and a lot of it goes to waste,” he said. “If there’s items you know you want to donate, I hope you would consider a cabinet, because we just don’t want to see it go in the trash.”

Whitecalf has seen this concern go unmet across the country.

“I went road-tripping through the southwest to California and would see so many homeless folks, just lying out on the street,” he said. “Sometimes we would have clothing donated. We got together and started separating them out by size, and whenever I would see a group of folks I would just drop the clothing bags there, in their camp.”

Whitecalf encourages anyone, everyone, to help the homeless if they can.

“If you feel like your safety is in jeopardy in some way, don’t go alone,” he said. “You don’t have to really engage with the person. Leave a blanket or leftover food from your restaurant nearby and somebody will find it.”

There are going to be more food cabinets appearing in the community.

“We’re always trying to partner with nonprofits or religious organizations because they have the volunteers or the capability of doing a fundraiser, but the cabinets are open to anyone, if a company or an employee group wanted to adopt a cabinet and fill it every week,” Whitecalf said. “The goal is to make it as public as possible.”

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/groups/2811566549076971/.

