Livable communities ‘good for people, good for business’

According to AARP, “Livable communities are good for people and good for business. They are places where Americans increasingly want to live, work and play. Whether a person is young or old, starting a family or a business, livable communities provide a host of appealing advantages that enhance the quality of life of residents, the economic prospects of businesses, and the bottom lines of local governments.”

Grand Island applied to join AARP’s Livable Community Network in 2018. At the time of acceptance, we became the 311th community. Today there are 534 communities, eight states and one territory in the network. Recent communities to join include Kerrville, Texas, population 23,425; Coconut Creek, Florida, population 58,803; and Meridian, Idaho, population 129,555. At present, Grand Island is the only Nebraska community in the network.

Participation in the network involves following a multi-step process of improvement. This is where Grow Grand Island comes in. GGI facilitates visioning and continuous dialog within our community to identify what we need to focus on. This effort provides the priorities and direction for our overall strategic plan.