Livable communities ‘good for people, good for business’

According to AARP, “Livable communities are good for people and good for business. They are places where Americans increasingly want to live, work and play. Whether a person is young or old, starting a family or a business, livable communities provide a host of appealing advantages that enhance the quality of life of residents, the economic prospects of businesses, and the bottom lines of local governments.”
Grand Island applied to join AARP’s Livable Community Network in 2018. At the time of acceptance, we became the 311th community. Today there are 534 communities, eight states and one territory in the network. Recent communities to join include Kerrville, Texas, population 23,425; Coconut Creek, Florida, population 58,803; and Meridian, Idaho, population 129,555. At present, Grand Island is the only Nebraska community in the network.
Participation in the network involves following a multi-step process of improvement. This is where Grow Grand Island comes in. GGI facilitates visioning and continuous dialog within our community to identify what we need to focus on. This effort provides the priorities and direction for our overall strategic plan.
To meet the requirements of the Livable Community Network, specific segments of the overall plan were compiled and submitted, and are now monitored annually to remain in good standing. You can find Grand Island’s Livable Community action plan on the growgrandisland.com website, at the bottom under “documentation.”
The Livable Community Network focuses on domains such as housing, transportation, outdoor spaces, employment and health services. These domains line up well with GGI’s priorities.
I covered current priorities in my March article, “GGI 2.0: 2021 the time to refresh and re-vision.” (The Independent has this article archived if you would like to revisit.) In addition to the above mentioned domains, the GGI priorities also include tourism/image, broadband and entrepreneurship.
In that March article I spoke about engaging community leaders, organizations, experts and other interested folks, to shape these issues into impactful initiatives. Please do not let us leave you out if you want to be part of the process. You can reach out via hello@growgrandisland.com.
Grow Grand Island’s mission is “to cultivate bold ideas that improve business and quality of life opportunities in our region through planning, partnering, and doing.”
Participating in AARP’s Livable Community Network is one avenue to do just that.
Tonja Brown is the implementation chair for Grow Grand Island Area Partnership. Grow Grand Island was established as a partnership involving the city, county, Chamber of Commerce, Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Economic Development Corp. to develop and implement an ongoing, dynamic strategic plan to guide community growth and prosperity.