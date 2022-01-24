Livable Community Network is growing — and Grand Island is part of it

Anytime our community can share vision and collaborate, the likelihood of success increases. It does not happen often enough, but we should always work toward this whenever we can. Community engagement is a core aspect of the Livable Community Network.

Another core aspect of the Livable Community Network is idea sharing, collective research and proven best practices. There are nearly 600 communities in the network making a large constituency pursuing common goals, creating real life outcomes and helping other communities to do the same.

These are tremendous benefits, so what does it cost us to be part of this Livable Community Network? There are no membership fees. t costs us whatever we are willing to pay to achieve our local goals.

It is easier to identify and quantify the hard costs of any particular goal once it takes shape, but what about the cost for laying the groundwork and forming ideas into initiatives?

What our Livable Community action plan needs most right now is stakeholders — people willing to give their time, energy, and expertise to move us from words to action. To take a broad goal and refine it to something real that can be pursued.