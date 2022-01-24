Livable Community Network is growing — and Grand Island is part of it

Nearly 100 million people live in a town, city, county, territory or state that has enrolled in the AARP Livable Community Network.
Grand Island is one of those cities. We were officially accepted in December 2018.
Membership does not mean AARP is endorsing an area as a place to live. What it does mean is they recognize there is a commitment to actively work toward making a great place to live for people of all ages and abilities.
Participation in the network involves following a multi-step process of improvement including a five-year action plan and progress reports. Grand Island’s action plan can be found both on growgrandisland.com and https://livablemap.aarp.org/member/grand-island-ne.
The action plan includes goals for housing, transportation, community support, outdoor spaces and civic engagement. The goals were derived from many community studies, forums, surveys and discussions; and, are geared toward quality of life in Grand Island for all residents.
Grow Grand Island is the lead organization accountable for facilitating the action plan and reporting progress. But, it cannot be done without planning, partnering and doing — fundamental elements of our mission — with other community organizations and entities.
Anytime our community can share vision and collaborate, the likelihood of success increases. It does not happen often enough, but we should always work toward this whenever we can. Community engagement is a core aspect of the Livable Community Network.
Another core aspect of the Livable Community Network is idea sharing, collective research and proven best practices. There are nearly 600 communities in the network making a large constituency pursuing common goals, creating real life outcomes and helping other communities to do the same.
These are tremendous benefits, so what does it cost us to be part of this Livable Community Network? There are no membership fees. t costs us whatever we are willing to pay to achieve our local goals.
It is easier to identify and quantify the hard costs of any particular goal once it takes shape, but what about the cost for laying the groundwork and forming ideas into initiatives?
What our Livable Community action plan needs most right now is stakeholders — people willing to give their time, energy, and expertise to move us from words to action. To take a broad goal and refine it to something real that can be pursued.
If you want to know more about our Livable Community action plan, or if you have interest in getting involved, visit growgrandisland.com and click on “connect.”
Tonja Brown is the implementation chair for Grow Grand Island Area Partnership. Grow Grand Island was established as a partnership involving the city, county, Chamber of Commerce, Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Economic Development Corp. to develop and implement an ongoing, dynamic strategic plan to guide community growth and prosperity.