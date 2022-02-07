Live Stronger program in Grand Island helping older adults to live well and strong

The Live Stronger program, according to Thompson, is a functional resistance training class with the mission of promoting strength and resilience as you age. She said each class is programmed and coached by doctors of physical therapy, drawing from current research to build strength, improve endurance, boost metabolic health, and decrease overall risk of mortality in the most effective ways.

Thompson said that all lifts and movements will be modified and scaled to meet individual needs.

“Our goal is to equip older adults in the Grand Island community to age well and break the adage of old and weak,” Thompson said.

She said Live Stronger is appropriate for anyone over the age of 50.

Thompson said for the safety of all members, the only requirement is the participant has to be able to move independently without requiring a cane, walker, wheelchair or any other similar device.

She said Live Stronger programming has many major components.

“The first is functional strength training,” Thompson said. “This means that we are building strength to complete all of your daily activities and hobbies.”