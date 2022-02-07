Live Stronger program in Grand Island helping older adults to live well and strong

According to the CDC, every day, an older American (age 65 and older) suffer a fall in the U.S. It is the leading cause of injury and injury death for older Americans.
It is estimated the number of Americans ages 65 and older, will more than double over the next 40 years, reaching 80 million in 2040. With many older Americans choosing to live at home as they age, having the physical ability to take care of themselves and perform everyday tasks at home is important.
According to Nicole Thompson, physical therapists for Live Well Physical Therapy of Grand Island, frailty, muscle weakness and deconditioning lead to physical decline, falls, and often, ultimately, the inability to live independently.
She said physical therapy plays a large role in slowing this decline and improving quality of life.
“However, research shows that at least 52 weeks of exercise is needed to establish significant strength gains and change the trajectory of an individual’s life,” Thompson said.
That is why Thompson is helping to lead a program to accomplish that goal of physical fitness for seniors. The classes are offered every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Feel Fit Health and Fitness Club, 1002 N. Webb Road in Grand Island.
The Live Stronger program, according to Thompson, is a functional resistance training class with the mission of promoting strength and resilience as you age. She said each class is programmed and coached by doctors of physical therapy, drawing from current research to build strength, improve endurance, boost metabolic health, and decrease overall risk of mortality in the most effective ways.
Thompson said that all lifts and movements will be modified and scaled to meet individual needs.
“Our goal is to equip older adults in the Grand Island community to age well and break the adage of old and weak,” Thompson said.
She said Live Stronger is appropriate for anyone over the age of 50.
Thompson said for the safety of all members, the only requirement is the participant has to be able to move independently without requiring a cane, walker, wheelchair or any other similar device.
She said Live Stronger programming has many major components.
“The first is functional strength training,” Thompson said. “This means that we are building strength to complete all of your daily activities and hobbies.”
Examples include getting down on the floor to play with kids, the need to lift your dishes up onto a shelf of get a box of Christmas decorations down.
“Our training will not only make this possible for you but will also make it so this isn’t something you have to think much about and instead you can focus on living in the moment and enjoying yourself,” Thompson said.
The next focus, she said, is dynamic balance training.
“This means training to prevent falls not only when you are thinking about it, but when you are carrying your groceries, talking with a friend or otherwise distracted,” Thompson said.
A third focus is improving muscle power.
“Research shows that as we age, we lose type two muscle fibers first,” Thompson said. “These are the fibers that contract quickly, helping to catch our balance when we stumble or grab a glass that is starting to tip.”
And the program includes jumping.
“Research has shown that older adults can improve their bone density, staving off osteoporosis, by simply jumping 50 times a day,” Thompson said. “So, we jump.”
She said each class is programmed and coached by physical therapists who have earned advanced degrees which allows for modification to match all fitness and ability levels and also accommodate for a variety of individual orthopedic concerns.
“As physical therapists we love exercise, and research has shown that movement and lifestyle factors can in fact change the trajectory of people’s lives,” Thompson said.
“However, the vast majority of Americans do not meet weekly activity guidelines,” she said. “For many people, attending physical therapy is a great starting point to beginning an exercise program, especially when working through injury or illness.”
In starting the program, Thompson said there’s a huge gap in the community when it comes to fitness and exercise following individualized care in PT.
“Research has shown that it takes 52 weeks of strength training to be most effective,” she said. “When a standard course of PT runs anywhere from six to 12 weeks this leaves individuals with having to continue on their own if they want to see real change.”
But, Thompson said, it is hard to go to a gym, or even stay in your living room and embark on a complex fitness plan.
“Especially when you have certain concerns that require modifications,” she said. “That is the gap that we are aiming to fill with Live Stronger,” she said.
Another vital component to the program, Thompson said, is the social aspect.
“Group fitness is highly motivating and allows you to build strong connections with others while exercising together,” she said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted just how devastating social isolation can be on health.”
Thompson said the ultimate goal is for “Live Stronger to change lives and create healthier and more robust humans in our community.”
She said the program was co-founded and directed by Nicole and Mitchell Thompson who are both Doctors of Physical Therapy in Grand Island. They earned their Doctorates of Physical Therapy degrees from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in 2019. They both work for Live Well Physical Therapy. She is an outpatient provider at the South Locust Clinic and her husband is a provider in acute care at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.
“We formulated the idea about a year ago after attending a continuing education course on how to provide improved physical therapy care for older adults based on current research principles with the support of Live Well owners Barb Engberg and Matt Hilligas,” she said. Live Stronger was officially launched in October 2021.
For more information on membership and pricing visit their website at www.livewellpt.com/live-stronger-program or call 308-382-9700.