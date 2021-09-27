Living at Regency is good; let court rule

We take complete offense at Mike Follmer’s allegations and statements about Regency in Thursday’s paper.

As for his attempt to scare seniors about month-to-month renting, we suggest there are many reasons for making this decision. Signing a rental contract protects all of us.

We moved into Regency Retirement Residence last April. We love it.

In his “attack” on our home, Follmer neglected to tell the readers he does not live here, nor has he ever attempted, since we moved in, to contact us, welcome us or ask if we had any questions, concerns or simply how we were adjusting.

We signed a rental agreement. It tells us our obligations and what we can expect from the management. We are cognitively aware if we break that contract, we expect there could be eviction consequences.

I have my own questions for Mr. Follmer.

1. If you are the “ligament” president of the board, are you registered with the secretary of state in Nebraska? Wouldn’t it help your “cause” if you shared that information with the residents?

2. Do you or your board have legal authority to sign checks and pay the bills for our home?