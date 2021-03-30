Local actresses act from home in ‘Birthday Club’

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It wouldn’t be fair to charge money to see the play reading, he said. The production uses no props other than what the cast members provided themselves. And the show has “no scenery, other than their own backdrops.”

Olson said GILT could make the video available online without having to pay any royalties. A Minnesota native, he lives in Los Angeles.

The show focuses on four women who started a birthday club five years earlier when their friend, Jennifer, was diagnosed with cancer. After Jennifer dies, the group has an opening for a new member.

“However, it’s not easy to join Birthday Club. Birthday Club is very exclusive, and there’s a three-year waiting list,” says a GILT news release. The women bring in Sarah, played by Connelly, as a potential member, but first Sarah must make it through the “interview” and agree to abide by the eight rules of Birthday Club.

As the women gather for each of their birthdays, audiences learn about their personal, work and family issues.

“And when it’s revealed that one of them went out with another’s husband, the vodka hits the fan,” says the GILT release. “The question is, will Birthday Club survive, or will Rule 5 end it forever?”