Local actresses act from home in ‘Birthday Club’

Grand Island Little Theatre, which has not presented a play for more than a year, will get back into performance — in a limited way — on Thursday.
Instead of going onstage, cast members will go online.
GILT will release a “Zoom-style” play reading beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday. Five actresses will be seen from their homes in the reading of “Birthday Club.”
The reading, which was recorded in late February, may be viewed through 11 p.m. April 8 on GILT’s website, at www.githeatre.org.
Cast members are Rachel Connelly, Jeannee Mueller Fossberg, Mindy Smidt, Liz Boyle and Kristin Johnson.
GILT is not charging a fee to see the production, but “donations are always appreciated,” the theater says. You can make donations through the donate button on the website’s home page.
A comedy, “Birthday Club” is not a finished product. Playwright Phil Olson contacted GILT to ask if the theater could do a play reading of the work.
GILT has staged other Olson plays in the past. Steve Spencer directed “A Nice Family Gathering” in 2017.
“That’s why he reached out to us, because we had done that play before,” said Spencer, who coordinated the play reading of “Birthday Club.”
It wouldn’t be fair to charge money to see the play reading, he said. The production uses no props other than what the cast members provided themselves. And the show has “no scenery, other than their own backdrops.”
Olson said GILT could make the video available online without having to pay any royalties. A Minnesota native, he lives in Los Angeles.
The show focuses on four women who started a birthday club five years earlier when their friend, Jennifer, was diagnosed with cancer. After Jennifer dies, the group has an opening for a new member.
“However, it’s not easy to join Birthday Club. Birthday Club is very exclusive, and there’s a three-year waiting list,” says a GILT news release. The women bring in Sarah, played by Connelly, as a potential member, but first Sarah must make it through the “interview” and agree to abide by the eight rules of Birthday Club.
As the women gather for each of their birthdays, audiences learn about their personal, work and family issues.
“And when it’s revealed that one of them went out with another’s husband, the vodka hits the fan,” says the GILT release. “The question is, will Birthday Club survive, or will Rule 5 end it forever?”
“Birthday Club” winds up being a heartwarming show, Spencer said. But the show offers a lot of humor before getting to that point.
GILT hopes to present an online variety show fundraiser in May, and possibly return to in-person productions in June.
When the pandemic arrived a year ago, Spencer had finished a couple of rehearsals of a show called “This Random World.”
When live theater returns to GILT, rehearsals might finally resume on that production.