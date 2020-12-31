Local agencies’ CARES Act funding ends today

Even with a public mask ordinance approved by the Grand Island City Council in November and the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine in December, many organizations rely on support from CARES grant funding from DHHS, Rathke said.

“We’re very concerned with what resources will be available to address the needs that are being met right now with some significant dollars that these organizations, ours included, have had access to,” she said. “What we know is that the needs we’re seeing from people, which are significant, aren’t going to just change because the calendar date changes.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In response, United Way is advocating for additional resources to help assist people, and is pursuing additional grants to “help as many people as we possibly can.”

“I think this area, especially the Grand Island area, is extremely blessed to have so many caring people and dedicated efforts to help,” Rathke said.

Multicultural Coalition of Grand Island has received $110,350 in DHHS funding for COVID-19 recovery efforts, and $27,000 for stabilization.

The impact from COVID-19 will be long-lasting, MCC Executive Director Audrey Lutz said.