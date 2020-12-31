Local agencies’ CARES Act funding ends today

Combating the effects of COVID-19 takes money.
CARES Act funds via the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services provided to meet those challenges and needs caused by the pandemic will expire after Thursday.
Several Grand Island area nonprofits and community agencies have used these funds not only to help people affected by COVID-19, but also to meet needs that would be prevalent for a “normal” year.
Agencies that have received DHHS CARES act funding include:
— Central Catholic Development Foundation ($11,642).
— Goodwill Industries ($560,957.11).
— Hall County Community Collaborative ($248,252).
— Hope Lutheran Church ($116,200).
— Mid-Plains Center for Behavioral Healthcare Services ($256,837.50).
— Saturday Suppers at Messiah ($75,000).
— Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society in Hastings ($53,140).
— YWCA of Grand Island ($40,869).
Heartland United Way in Grand Island received $481.833.88.
There are still COVID-related challenges to be met in 2021, Karen Rathke, HUW executive director, told The Independent.
Even with a public mask ordinance approved by the Grand Island City Council in November and the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine in December, many organizations rely on support from CARES grant funding from DHHS, Rathke said.
“We’re very concerned with what resources will be available to address the needs that are being met right now with some significant dollars that these organizations, ours included, have had access to,” she said. “What we know is that the needs we’re seeing from people, which are significant, aren’t going to just change because the calendar date changes.”
In response, United Way is advocating for additional resources to help assist people, and is pursuing additional grants to “help as many people as we possibly can.”
“I think this area, especially the Grand Island area, is extremely blessed to have so many caring people and dedicated efforts to help,” Rathke said.
Multicultural Coalition of Grand Island has received $110,350 in DHHS funding for COVID-19 recovery efforts, and $27,000 for stabilization.
The impact from COVID-19 will be long-lasting, MCC Executive Director Audrey Lutz said.
“My hope is there are resources to meet that,” Lutz said. “There’s helpers, but will there continue to be funds? Will there be additional funds — either public or private — available for nonprofits to continue to serve the incredible needs of the community?”
MCC, too, will be looking for additional resources going into 2021, Lutz said.
“We’re looking for other opportunities to sustain the growth that is needed with the uptick in demand for services,” she said. “We were all hoping for an extension, but I think we’ll all have to soldier into the new year and look for new funding sources.”
Lutz is optimistic this can be achieved.
“We are very good stewards of funding, and donors and foundations alike can see that,” she said. “We know the community can see the good work and the impact we’re having on our newcomer population.”
An agency that will not be affected by the expiration is the Central District Health Department in Grand Island.
CDHD has received federal DHHS funds throughout the year, and starting Jan. 1 will get DHHS funds through the state of Nebraska.
DHHS funds have allowed CDHD to keep its staff at capacity through the pandemic so the three-county agency can work with clients and provide information to the community, CDHD Director Teresa Anderson said.
CDHD also receives private funds from, for example, Blue Cross, Anderson said, which provided dollars to help CDHD conduct a school immunization program for influenza.
“They helped us with some immunizations that helped us build our capacity,” she said.
United Healthcare has also provided funds to help with distributing the COVID-19 vaccine, Anderson said.
CDHD will have funds through the first half of the year to meet COVID-19 related needs.
“There is a lot of need,” she said. “It takes a lot of people and a lot of overtime, and that does come at a fairly high price.”