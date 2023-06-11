As the Hall County Attorney’s Office assesses 37 complaints against Monument Advisors to determine legal next steps, an effort to help those affected has begun.

There are more than 50 complaints filed with the Grand Island Police Department against Monument Advisors, meaning dozens of headstones haven’t been received by mourning families.

Ryker Dean Tatro, who died in 2020 at the age of 2, still rests without a stone. His mother, Michelle Tatro, has led the charge to get answers from Monument Advisors and its owner, Kelli Lepler.

“Other companies are really proving (this) is not the standard,” Tatro said. “It's not the standard. (Monument Advisors) is the exception.”

Palmer Monuments and other industry professionals have each begun assisting families who have not received their monuments from Monument Advisors.

Some efforts are in the formative stages, said Dan Naranjo, owner of All Faiths Funeral Home. He said letters were sent by him and another concerned citizen to area churches in an effort to organize help for victims.

A way to bring funds together and distribute them properly is still being worked out. Naranjo has reached out to area organizations to help manage money raised.

“The money that will be raised, we need to make sure it gets into the proper hands,” he said. Once the logistics of that funding is organized, Naranjo said, they will announce how people can contribute.

Other funeral homes and monument companies have also reached out to help people affected.

Pat Brown of Palmer Monument in Grand Island, said offering help had been in wait, but now that the county attorney is examining cases it is a good time to act.

“When we became 100% certain people aren't going get their stones we came up with a plan,” he said.

Part of the plan is to do as much as possible to get stones at cost for those submitting complaints against Monument Advisors. The business will also try to engrave unfinished Monument Advisors stones at cost.

Additionally, Brown said, “I believe there's some stones in (the Monument Advisors) warehouse that are already engraved. They just need to be set, so that's even easier if we can get our hands on them.”

Monument Advisors complainants have a strong following on social media, particularly on Facebook. The vast majority of Facebook posts are supportive of the affected families, some of which have been waiting years for their stones.

“I think we have lots of supporters that are ready to reach out with financial help,” Tatro said.

There is no wide-reaching, organized online effort to raise funds for those still waiting for headstones, Tatro said.

“We don't have a good plan,” she said. “I think we're going to leave that up to the churches and others.”

Naranjo said helping those who have lost – in more ways than one – is the right thing to do. “As a funeral home owner, I really feel that families don’t need added stress during a very difficult time.”

Tatro said she has confidence that families will be vindicated and have continued support.

“The hearts are big in this area,” Tatro said. “That's what we found out; everybody cares a lot.”