It’s time to dig out the change.
Lynne Werner, community banking director for First National Bank of Omaha locations in both Grand Island and Kearney, said the Federal Reserve, on June 15, implemented limits for coin distribution, causing banks, including First National, to receive less than their usual allotment of coins.
The U.S. Mint also decreased production of coins due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This has led many banks and local businesses to run short on coins.
“Usually, our business customers rely on our banks for their coins,” Werner said. “We have encouraged a lot of our customers to bring any of their coins they have sitting around their houses into the bank. That has worked really well. People have been depositing their coins, which ups the amount we can allot out to our businesses.”
She said non-business customers still are able to come into First National locations to get rolls of coins if needed as “minor quantities are no trouble.”
Chuck Donner, store manager at Super Saver Five Points, said his store is unable to get an adequate supply of coins. He said Super Saver is trying to limit the amount of coins it gives out as change as much as possible.
Super Saver is not mandating that customers pay with cards or check, but it is encouraged, Donner said. He added the store still will give exact change if people pay with cash.
He said Super Saver is not allowing customers to buy rolls of coins. A sign at each of the cash registers informs customers of this decision.
“Various people, when they’ve asked about it, have brought in change,” he said. “One lady brought in $170 worth of coins that she had in her house. We are able to get by with it. Our smaller stores in Hastings are able to get some extra coins, too.”
Donner said that anyone who wants to redeem their coins for cash is welcome to do so at the store’s customer service counter.
Tina Potthoff, senior communications manager for Hy-Vee, said the company was notified by the Federal Reserve that the reason for the coin shortage is the fact that coins are not being circulated into the economy due to many stores being closed and people staying home during the pandemic.
Potthoff said at this time, Hy-Vee has not had any problems related to the national coin shortage, but it is planning for the upcoming months when there may be even more of a coin shortage.
“We are doing everything we can so that we do not run into a problem,” she said. “We are doing everything from having some of our employees bring in their change from home to cash at the stores because the banks are not able to keep up with our demand for change.”
If Hy-Vee experiences a coin shortage in the upcoming months, Potthoff said, it is prepared to take a number of actions. The first one would be to encourage people to use exact change. Another option would be to use a credit or debit card to make purchases.
A third option, she said, would be to allow people to round up their purchase with the change going to Hy-Vee’s One Step campaign, which supports causes such as the environment and hunger and programs like the Boys and Girls Club and the American Red Cross.
The last option — the last resort, Potthoff said — is to issue a gift card to customers in the amount of their change, rather than giving them physical coins.
She emphasized that Hy-Vee still is allowing cash payments and is giving change to customers at this time. If customers want to pay with change, the store “gladly will take the change off their hands.”
Nathan Wrage, store manager at Ace Hardware, 1704 W. Third St., said the business differs from the grocery stores as it has not yet been affected by the national coin shortage.
“I do not know if it is just the east part of the state or who is really being impacted the most, but we are happy to still be able to get coins,” Wrage said. “Until the bank says something that we are limited to so many (coins), we are doing fine right now.”
The Federal Reserve said it expects the coin shortage to be temporary and resolved once the U.S. economy reopens.
