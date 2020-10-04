Local businesses appreciated the Paycheck Protection Program

The Paycheck Protection Program provided crucial assistance to many local businesses earlier this year. In addition to business owners, the help from Uncle Sam also proved vital to their employees and their families.
Under the program, Five Points Bank locations in Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha and Hastings made 1,076 loans totaling $152,380,231. Those loans, insured by the federal government, are designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll.
A range of local businesses benefited from the loans, helping them through difficult times caused by COVID-19. Applications for the loans went to eligible private lenders or a Small Business Administration-approved lender.
Among the local beneficiaries were medical businesses, grain inspectors, farmers, dermatologists, accountants, builders, dance studios and many restaurants.
Churches also applied for and received the loans.
“We had several churches that we lent money to. They’ve got people on the payroll just like everybody else,” said Kevin Werner, a Five Points vice president.
Businesses grateful
Local businesses appreciated the assistance.
Because of the Paycheck Protection Program, “we didn’t have to furlough or lay off any employees,” said Bill Degen, who owns the three Grand Island Burger Kings. The three restaurants have a total of 80-90 employees.
The last half of March and all of April “were pretty tough months for us,” Degen said.
Following Nebraska’s directed health measures, the dining room was closed. “But the drive-thru was open. Drive-thru saved our butts,” Degen said.
The program was a great help to Diane Spaulding, who owns Mother Maid Cleaning, which has five employees.
Her workers look to their employer for guidance. “And we ourselves were scared to death,” she said.
No one was ready for a pandemic, she said.
Her company needed its own guidance. “And I think having the Payroll Protection Program just really gave us a lot of confidence to be able to continue to keep these people employed,” Spaulding said.
She pays her employees weekly. For many people, “it just takes one week to get behind. And then when you do get behind, you’re just struggling,” Spaulding said.
Some of her employees have children going to college. “So it doesn’t just stop with them. It starts with me. Then it goes to them. And then it trickles down to their kids,” she said.
So Paycheck Protection loans do more than just help a business. “It goes a long way farther than that,” she said.
The program allowed Ricardo Appel, the owner of Twisters Gymnastics, to keep paying his nine full-time employees. “They didn’t have to file for unemployment,” he said. They also didn’t have to look for new jobs.
Keeping people on the payroll was good for their mental health, Spaulding says. They benefited from having a place to go and having structure in their lives, she said.
Lenders included banks, credit unions
Nationally, the Paycheck Protection Program supported more than 51.1 million jobs.
Ed O’Boyle, executive vice president of Five Points Bank, said banks were responsible for 48,475,342 of those jobs, which is almost 95% of the total. The other lending was done by credit unions, financial technology, farm credit and other entities.
The good work done by PPP shows the value of the banking community, O’Boyle said, and the importance of local banks to local businesses.
The deadline to apply for a PPP loan was Aug. 8.
The government will forgive the loans as long as businesses meet the requirements for spending the money in the allotted time frame and for the approved purposes.
If the program is used properly, the money can be used to pay for utilities, rent and mortgage interest, as well as employee salaries.
The program allowed Burger King to pay bonuses to employees who were able to keep working “during the tough times when everybody was afraid to come in,” Degen said.
Initially, small businesses were required to use the money within eight weeks. But that was extended to 24 weeks because the government realized that some industries, mainly food and beverage, “weren’t going to be able to open their doors right away and be able to use that money in that amount of time,” Spaulding said.
PPP ‘a lot better’ than stimulus check
O’Boyle said Five Points handles between 57% and 62% of Grand Island’s commercial banking market.
He thinks the PPP program is “a lot better than giving unemployed people a stimulus check where they’re making more money with unemployment and the stimulus than they would with their businesses, so that they don’t want to go back to work.”
That is still an issue for Burger King, Degen said.
PPP supports “those people by allowing the business to be able to hire them back, even if they’re not as busy as they were.” The company hires them back and keeps them employed, O’Boyle said.
Werner said the program has been great because it allowed “our businesses to continue to operate.” It relieved a lot of stress and helped people’s mental health during a difficult time. There were some bumps in the road, partly because the program had to be implemented so quickly, he said.
“But I think in the end it will have served a good purpose,” Werner said. “It kept a lot of people employed. It kept, I think, some businesses from closing.”
The program didn’t prevent businesses from closing temporarily.
“It kept a lot of businesses from going under,” Degen said.
