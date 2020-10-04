Local businesses appreciated the Paycheck Protection Program

The last half of March and all of April “were pretty tough months for us,” Degen said.

Following Nebraska’s directed health measures, the dining room was closed. “But the drive-thru was open. Drive-thru saved our butts,” Degen said.

The program was a great help to Diane Spaulding, who owns Mother Maid Cleaning, which has five employees.

Her workers look to their employer for guidance. “And we ourselves were scared to death,” she said.

No one was ready for a pandemic, she said.

Her company needed its own guidance. “And I think having the Payroll Protection Program just really gave us a lot of confidence to be able to continue to keep these people employed,” Spaulding said.

She pays her employees weekly. For many people, “it just takes one week to get behind. And then when you do get behind, you’re just struggling,” Spaulding said.

Some of her employees have children going to college. “So it doesn’t just stop with them. It starts with me. Then it goes to them. And then it trickles down to their kids,” she said.

So Paycheck Protection loans do more than just help a business. “It goes a long way farther than that,” she said.

